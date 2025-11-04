circle x black
Straker Limited (ASX: STG) - European Union contract win

04 novembre 2025 | 04.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straker Limited (ASX: STG), a global leader in AI-powered translation solutions, is pleased to announce a new contract with the Translation Centre for the Bodies of the European Union (CdT), an agency of the European Union, for the provision of translation and associated services.

Agreement Highlights

CEO Comment

Grant Straker, CEO of Straker, said: "The European Union has, on and off, been a valued customer of Straker since 2022. We are naturally pleased to be continuing our relationship under this agreement, which affirms both our technological leadership and our proven ability to meet the demanding linguistic and compliance needs of EU institutions."

Disclosure Statement

Straker confirms this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the contract and is not misleading by omission.

Authorisation

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Straker Limited.

Corporate:                                                Investors: Grant Straker, CEO & Co-Founder            Ben HenriE: grant@straker.ai                                    E: ben.henri@mcpartners.com.au  P: +64 21 512 484                                      P: +61 473 246 040

David Ingram, CFOE: david.ingram@straker.aiP: +64 21 591 984

About Straker

Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state-of-the-art technology stack and robust AI layer to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker's solutions are scalable, cost-effective, and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.

For more information visit: www.straker.ai To sign up to our investor news alert: sign up

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/straker-limited-asx-stg--european-union-contract-win-302603456.html

