Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 05:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Style for Celebrations: COOFANDY Gears Up for Graduation Season

25 aprile 2024 | 05.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the graduation season approaches, COOFANDY, the modern men's essentials designer, is rolling out the red carpet for graduates with its "Style for Celebrations" theme. The brand encourages participants to share their graduation highlights using hashtags like #COOFANDYstyle and #GradwithCOOFANDY for a chance to win big in the social media challenge from April 15th to May 18th.

Graduation marks a significant milestone in one's life - it's not just about earning a degree but also about transitioning into a new phase full of opportunities and challenges. Recognizing this pivotal moment, COOFANDY aims to add an extra layer of excitement through fashion-forward blazers that not only enhance one's style but also boost confidence during celebrations.

With a versatile one-button suit jacket that can elevate any ensemble, or a lightweight waistcoat with a slim fit design that exudes both casual charm and elegant sophistication, COOFANDY sets to make social newcomers shine on their significant day.

In addition, COOFANDY is excited to host two special events in Boston this May:

1.     COOFANDY Graduation PartyDate: May 17thAddress: CIC One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142

2.     COOFANDY COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT RUNDOWNDate: May 18thAddress: 1st Floor, The Tower: A Longwood Venue, 101 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116

By simply checking in at these events, attendees can enter to win prizes valued at up to $9,000.

To enhance the celebration, COOFANDY is offering up to 40% off on blazers both on Amazon and its official website during the event period. Customers can also benefit from extra savings based on their total purchase amount: get $5 off on orders above $99, $15 off on orders above $129, and $30 off on orders exceeding $169.

About COOFANDY

Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394699/image_5026746_34076972.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/style-for-celebrations-coofandy-gears-up-for-graduation-season-302126918.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN94902 en US Moda Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro rolling out Graduation season approaches modern men's essentials designer out
Vedi anche
News to go
Stop numero chiuso a Medicina, primo ok a testo base in Senato
News to go
Caro caffè, una tazzina al bar non costa mai meno di 1 euro
News to go
Amazon, dall'Antitrust multa da 10 milioni: di cosa è accusata
News to go
Morbillo, boom di casi in Europa. Ecdc: "Numeri allarmanti"
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza