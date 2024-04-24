Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 04:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SUPCON Unveils Groundbreaking Products in June, Including the World's First UCS

24 aprile 2024 | 04.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, SUPCON (688777) is poised to launch two groundbreaking products in Singapore: the world's first UCS (Universal Control System) and TPT (Time-Series Pre-trained Transformer), the first time-series model in the process industry.

UCS, a revolutionary innovation from SUPCON, is set to revolutionize the 50-year-old DCS architecture, promising to eliminate traditional control cabinets.

TPT, as the pioneering time-series model in the process industry, will replace numerous traditional industrial apps and overcome unsolved industrial challenges.

SUPCON, founded in 1999, is a prominent global provider of intelligent manufacturing solutions for process industries. The company is committed to the development and application of AI technology through the integration of advanced products and extensive industry know-how. With a global customer exceeding 30,000, SUPCON's products address all needs across over 50 countries and regions, encompassing sectors like oil & gas, refinery & petrochemical, chemical, etc. Aiming at high-quality and sustainable development, SUPCON is on the way to facilitate the automation and intelligentization of the global process industry.

In 2023, SUPCON's core products, the Distributed Control System (DCS) and the Safety Instrumented System (SIS), both claimed the top market share position in China, achieving respective figures of 37.8% and 33.7%. Notably, the DCS has maintained the No.1 position for a consecutive 13th year.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supcon-unveils-groundbreaking-products-in-june-including-the-worlds-first-ucs-302125406.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN95968 en US ICT AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro world's first UCS SUPCON Unveils Groundbreaking Products in June Universal Control System Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto
News to go
Bonus università private, ecco a chi spetta e come ottenerlo
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Convergenza su tutte le questioni internazionali"
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza