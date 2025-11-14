Teamwork Commerce Partners with ART Computer to Power Next-Generation Apple Retail in Switzerland

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a global retail management solution trusted by leading brands worldwide, today announced its partnership with ART Computer, a premium Apple reseller, to modernize retail operations and elevate in-store experiences through the deployment of Teamwork's advanced Mobile Point of Sale (POS) solution.

To further elevate the customer experience and support digital transformation for businesses and individuals, ART Computer is launching the very first Apple Premium Partner store in French-speaking Switzerland. The new store concept—designed in collaboration with Apple's in-house architects—offers nearly 130 square meters of immersive display space and cutting-edge retail innovation, including a modern, mobile checkout system and furnishings sourced from leading international partners. By partnering with Teamwork Commerce and deploying its advanced Mobile POS system, ART Computer now offers staff real-time access to inventory, seamless omnichannel retailing, and a frictionless in-store experience—empowering associates to deliver exceptional, customized service to every customer.

ART Computer's Apple experts provide hands-on demonstrations and personalized advice on the full Apple range and leading technology brands. Official Apple Authorized Service Provider status guarantees fast, certified repairs and expert solutions for every customer.

Businesses, schools, and government agencies also benefit from ART Computer's dedicated professional team, which delivers tailored business solutions, specialized hardware and software, personalized consulting, and flexible financing options for Apple equipment and leading technology brands in the market.

Driving Next-Level Retail Efficiency

For ART Computer, whose mission is to deliver seamless digital transformations across public and private sectors, the transition to Teamwork Commerce's Mobile POS represents a strategic step toward retail excellence. Their previous POS system presented opportunities to increase agility and enhance the in-store journey. By adopting Teamwork's cloud-based platform, the retailer is empowering its teams to provide faster service, greater product visibility, and a truly connected customer experience.

The Mobile POS leverages real-time cloud technology, enabling instant access to product data, omnichannel transactions, and customer insights. Store associates can now manage sales, service, and fulfillment in one unified interface—creating a smooth, personalized experience for every visitor. With improved inventory visibility and actionable insights, ART Computer can make informed business decisions and ensure efficient operations across all store locations.

Rosa Granados | Retail Director | ART Computer SA, said: "At ART Computer, we wanted an experienced technology partner who could empower our business to deliver the best customer experience possible, ensuring our customer interactions are personalized and seamless. To achieve this, Teamwork Commerce's Mobile POS will serve as an integral technology to equip our staff with the right tools tocater to customer needs. We are looking forward to seeing how Teamwork Commerce's solution will help us grow further and deliver high-quality experiences in the long term."

Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, added: "We're excited to support ART Computer in their journey to elevate customer experiences. Deploying our Mobile POS in ART Computer's Apple Premium Partner stores allows them to blend world-class retail design with best-in-class technology—creating a model for the future of modern retail."

About ART Computer Founded in 1995, ART Computer is a Swiss Apple expert specializing in digital transformation and innovation for both private and public organizations. With six stores across Switzerland—including Geneva and Zurich—ART Computer delivers immersive retail experiences that celebrate technology, design, and personalized service.

About Teamwork Commerce Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control, and Reporting—a cloud-based system designed to evolve with the ever-changing retail landscape. Teamwork helps global brands like Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird, and Paul Stuart connect the dots between channels, creating unified commerce experiences powered by data-driven insight. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823578/Teamwork_Commerce_art_computer.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.