Telecom Review Leaders' Summit: The world's first 5G-A region sets sail for the Mobile AI Era

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The panel at Telecom Review Leaders' Summit 18th edition, titled 'World First 5G-A Region Sets Sail,' began with an opening speech by Toni Eid, Founder of Telecom Review Group, and CEO of Trace Media International, and moderated by Issam Eid, CMO for Africa, Levant, KSA & Qatar, Telecom Review Group.

The session focused on the immense potential of 5G-Advanced (5G-A), particularly its low latency and high-capacity bandwidth connectivity, as well as its synergies with artificial intelligence (AI).

The discussion featured the following leading experts from across the telecom industry:

The panelists shared their insights on 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem, commercialization, progress on deployment, innovative use cases, as well as the importance of collaboration and their expectations of the future of 5G-Advanced in AI era. Read more: https://www.telecomreview.com/articles/reports-and-coverage/8675-trs-24-panel-the-world-s-first-5g-a-region-sets-sail-for-the-mobile-ai-era/

5G-A Region Launch Ceremony

The event concluded with a ceremony, where the panelists jointly launched the world's first 5G-A region in Mobile AI Era.

With concerted efforts, the vision of a 10-Giga Society and beyond can become a reality, driving economic growth and societal progress. As 5G-Advanced evolves, industry collaboration, technological innovation, and a focus on use cases are critical to unlock its full potential.

