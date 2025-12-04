circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The 31st FASHION SOURCE and SS26 SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK have concluded successfully

04 dicembre 2025 | 03.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, 2025, FASHION SOURCE and the SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK concluded successfully at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

The dual IP collaboration of "1 sourcing exhibition and 1 fashion week" invited 600 high-quality exhibitors from textile & garment industries covering fibre, yarn, fabric, accessory, manufacturing, knitting and designer brands; and attracted over 45,000 visits from commercial brands, e-commerce, factories, wholesalers, traders, malls, stores, designers, associations, MCNs and KOLs. 30 brands made their runway of latest fashion designs.

The matchmaking service supported supplier exhibitors to establish communication with brands like Marisfrolg, Koradior, eifini, SONG OF SONG, MEILLEUR MOMENT, ELLE ACTIVE, ELLASSAY, NAERSI, 3COLOUR, Unica, EXCEPTION, NAERSILING, NEXY.CO, AUM, PEACEBIRD, MY TENO, SEIFINI, KSSS, ZHUCHONGYUN, Krizia, ibudu, LEISURE, JEANSWEST, Tonlion, MT, CADIDL, MAXRIENY, EACHWAY, AM, ou., BBLLUUEE, EITI, EIN and more. The service received positive feedback from suppliers and brands.

The professional forums of this exhibition served as a thought engine, successfully bringing together over 87 industry leaders for in-depth dialogues on fashion trends, fashion products with intangible cultural heritage, e-commerce channels, artificial intelligence applications for fashion, sustainable solutions & development and sports & lifestyle. Those together explored the future of the industry with forward-looking perspectives.

Three major summits each had distinct focuses: 

These three dimensions resonated together, collectively outlining a collaborative path for China's apparel industry in intelligent innovation, sustainable evolution, and global integration.

The 32nd FASHIONSOURCE and the AW26 SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK have officially been scheduled for April 15-17, 2026, and will continue to be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. In the future, the industry will focus on specific areas such as collaborative innovation within the supply chain, deep integration of industry-academia-research collaboration, and the expansion of cross-border e-commerce channels. Through practical measures, it will continuously advance transformation and upgrading, injecting enduring momentum into China's fashion industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-31st-fashion-source-and-ss26-shenzhen-original-fashion-week-have-concluded-successfully-302632509.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38099 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Atreju 2025, sabato al via la festa FdI
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza