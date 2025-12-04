The 31st FASHION SOURCE and SS26 SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK have concluded successfully

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, 2025, FASHION SOURCE and the SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK concluded successfully at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

The dual IP collaboration of "1 sourcing exhibition and 1 fashion week" invited 600 high-quality exhibitors from textile & garment industries covering fibre, yarn, fabric, accessory, manufacturing, knitting and designer brands; and attracted over 45,000 visits from commercial brands, e-commerce, factories, wholesalers, traders, malls, stores, designers, associations, MCNs and KOLs. 30 brands made their runway of latest fashion designs.

The matchmaking service supported supplier exhibitors to establish communication with brands like Marisfrolg, Koradior, eifini, SONG OF SONG, MEILLEUR MOMENT, ELLE ACTIVE, ELLASSAY, NAERSI, 3COLOUR, Unica, EXCEPTION, NAERSILING, NEXY.CO, AUM, PEACEBIRD, MY TENO, SEIFINI, KSSS, ZHUCHONGYUN, Krizia, ibudu, LEISURE, JEANSWEST, Tonlion, MT, CADIDL, MAXRIENY, EACHWAY, AM, ou., BBLLUUEE, EITI, EIN and more. The service received positive feedback from suppliers and brands.

The professional forums of this exhibition served as a thought engine, successfully bringing together over 87 industry leaders for in-depth dialogues on fashion trends, fashion products with intangible cultural heritage, e-commerce channels, artificial intelligence applications for fashion, sustainable solutions & development and sports & lifestyle. Those together explored the future of the industry with forward-looking perspectives.

Three major summits each had distinct focuses:

These three dimensions resonated together, collectively outlining a collaborative path for China's apparel industry in intelligent innovation, sustainable evolution, and global integration.

The 32nd FASHIONSOURCE and the AW26 SHENZHEN ORIGINAL FASHION WEEK have officially been scheduled for April 15-17, 2026, and will continue to be held in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. In the future, the industry will focus on specific areas such as collaborative innovation within the supply chain, deep integration of industry-academia-research collaboration, and the expansion of cross-border e-commerce channels. Through practical measures, it will continuously advance transformation and upgrading, injecting enduring momentum into China's fashion industry.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.