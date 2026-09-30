The 94th CMEF, the World's Leading Medical Device Industry Event, Set to Open in Beijing Oct. 21-24

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 94th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) and concurrent events—including ICMD, covering medical device design and manufacturing; CRS, focusing on rehabilitation and assistive technology; CECN, dedicated to elderly care and nursing; and Healthy Lifestyle—will take place October 21–24 at the Capital International Exhibition & Convention Center in Beijing. Organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, the event will showcase innovations across the medical device value chain and promote international sourcing, technology exchange and commercial partnerships.

Spanning about 170,000 square meters, CMEF and its concurrent events will bring together nearly 3,000 exhibitors from China and abroad. More than 120,000 professional visitors and nearly 10,000 overseas buyers are expected, along with close to 100 industry forums and networking activities.

The event will cover medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, operating room equipment, medical consumables, rehabilitation and senior care, home healthcare, pet health, medical aesthetics, and emergency response, connecting R&D and design with manufacturing, clinical use and commercialization.

Specialized areas will spotlight emerging healthcare technologies. The Medical AI Frontier Zone will feature Chinese innovations in medical robotics, brain-computer interfaces, embodied AI, large-scale medical AI models, high-quality datasets, 5G applications and AI-enabled healthcare, as well as innovative drugs and medical devices. The International Zone will showcase products, technologies and solutions from around the world.

Together, these exhibits will offer participants a single platform to track technology trends, identify relevant products and explore partnerships across the medical device value chain.

WeSeries Connects International Buyers with Products and Suppliers

Designed for international buyers, the WeSeries will support product discovery, supplier evaluation and targeted business meetings.

At the WeTalk Stage, companies will present solutions in medical robotics, brain-computer interfaces, embodied AI, medical aesthetics, consumables, rehabilitation and assistive devices, and home medical equipment. The WeMatch Hub will provide one-on-one matchmaking between buyers and exhibitors. The International WeTour will offer customized itineraries with English-language guidance, product presentations, hands-on experiences and direct access to exhibitors.

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Innovation Pavilion Highlights the Regional Healthcare Ecosystem

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Innovation Pavilion will highlight coordinated innovation and development across Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, showcasing the region's industrial resources, innovative companies and medical technology achievements. It will give international visitors a closer look at the region's healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Beyond the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, Beijing offers extensive medical and wellness services. The city has 11,994 medical institutions and 155 health and senior care centers. Fifty-two medical institutions have international departments, 156 provide foreign-language assistance, and 167 accept international bank cards.

Ordinary passport holders from 50 countries covered by China's unilateral visa-free policy may enter for business for up to 30 days. Eligible travelers with confirmed onward tickets may transit through Beijing under the 240-hour visa-free policy, making it easier to combine CMEF business with the city's cultural and wellness offerings.

For information and pre-registration, visit:

CMEF English website: https://www.cmef.com.cn/en

Pre-registration: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=5ddeaa7e26e9472bb78671da18937b6c&channelUuid=2499c9c3f61548e0a61fca4118a8ec3a

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