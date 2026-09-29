The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and GAAC to Establish a Regional Autism Hub for Central Asia and the South Caucasus

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation will become a regional partner of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition (GAAC) and will establish a hub for the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The new platform will bring together the expertise of international and regional organizations to develop systemic support for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The hub's primary objective will be to adapt and implement international practices in line with the specific characteristics of the countries in the region. It will unite specialists, relevant organizations, and government representatives to facilitate the exchange of expertise, and promote broader access to evidence-based approaches, research, and data.

GAAC was established in 2025 at the United Nations headquarters in New York with the participation of Qatar Foundation, Autism Speaks, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF. The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation was a founding member of the Coalition. The creation of the regional hub marks the next stage of the Foundation's cooperation with GAAC and will enable the further advancement of the Coalition's initiatives.

The regional GAAC model for Central Asia and the South Caucasus was presented by Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, in New York in September 2026, during the UN General Assembly.

"For the sustainable development of support systems for people with autism, it is not enough to have proven solutions – it is equally important to create the conditions for their adaptation and implementation in accordance with national and regional contexts," said Almaz Sharman.

The foundation for this work will be the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's many years of experience implementing the 'Autism. One World for All' program under which 13 Asyl Miras autism centers operate across 12 cities in Kazakhstan, supporting more than 17,500 children with ASD. The program encompasses the development of diagnostics and early intervention, specialist training, and the introduction of new support models.

"In recent years, Kazakhstan has accumulated significant practical experience in supporting children with autism and their families, in large part thanks to the specialists at the Asyl Miras autism centers. It is important to us that the knowledge gained in Kazakhstan becomes part of the international dialogue," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO, Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

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