THE WIENER THAT BROKE THE INTERNET? YEAH… THAT WAS US

Turns out the world's most famous wiener is a stunt from fine fragrance brand AXE

MEXICO CITY, NEW YORK, LONDON and BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXE (known as Lynx in the UK) reveals it was behind the mystery wiener man spotted all over Mexico City during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony Week. And yes, he really was the most irresistible man at the tournament.

For the past two weeks, the mystery couple had the internet in a chokehold, with sightings of a man in a full wiener costume and famous fitness influencer Cheyenne Moles spotted leaving five-star hotels and the hottest celebrity rooftop restaurants in Mexico City. The couple also appeared inside Estadio Azteca for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony itself. One question dominated every feed: who are they?

The fan theories got wilder and the internet blew up.

"This is what winning at the World Cup looks like for us," Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director for AXE/Lynx, commented. "Fine fragrance and the World Cup are not two things you'd normally put together. Nobody expected us to show up. But we did, and we got the whole world talking with a wiener's love life. That's AXE doing what it does best: Smell your best, even when you look your 'wurst.'"

The stunt that broke the internet forms part of AXE's global FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign, 'Smell Your Best When You Look Your Worst' - built on the idea that AXE Fine Fragrance is so good, even a guy dressed as a giant wiener is irresistible with AXE Fine Fragrance.

AXE also officially partnered with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to launch three limited-edition fragrances from its Fine Fragrance collection: Marshmallow Smoke, White Vetiver and Indigo Haze. Featuring AXE's most FOMO-fuelled limited-edition packaging to date.

Notes to retailers:

Please find the following RRP for each product and market:

UK: Marshmallow Smoke (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) - £5.95 RRP (price is at the sole discretion of the retailer).Germany: Marshmallow Smoke (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) - 5,79€ RRP (price is at the sole discretion of the retailer).France: Marshmallow Smoke (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) - RRP 4.99 € - 5.19 € (price is at the sole discretion of the retailer).Argentina: Marshmallow Smoke (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) and White Vetiver (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) - AR$ 6,057.26 RRP (without IVA) (price is at the sole discretion of the retailer).Mexico: Marshmallow Smoke (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol), White Vetiver (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) and Indigo Haze (150ml Premium Deodorant Aerosol) - 100 MX$ RRP (price is at the sole discretion of the retailer).

Notes to editors:

About AXE

Founded in 1983, AXE (also known as Lynx in the UK) is the No.1 men's fragrance brand in the world.

Sold across 90+ markets, for over four decades AXE has been working in collaboration with world-class perfume houses to be the go-to fragrance brand for young guys who want to feel and smell attractive, everywhere. Underpinned by its investment in the science of scent, AXE fragrances are built on science-backed proprietary fragrance enhancer, ZincZap technology.

AXE is part of Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day.

For more information, visit AXE.com and follow us on TikTok and Instagram at @AXE and @Lynx to get access to exclusive content, special promotions and more.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. In 2023, Unilever generated sales of €59.6 billion and employed 128,000 people.

For more information, visit http://www.unilever.com.

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