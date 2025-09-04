Thunes and Ripple Expand Global Partnership to Transform Cross-Border Payments

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, and Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, have announced an expanded partnership to transform cross-border payments globally. Building on their successful collaboration established in 2020, the partnership will improve the customer payout experience, further streamline global money movement and broaden payout reach across key markets.

As demand for digital financial services grows, Thunes has integrated blockchain and digital asset technologies to enhance its Direct Global Network. By leveraging Thunes's proprietary Network with Ripple's blockchain-powered payments solutions, the two companies are driving more efficient and accessible cross-border payments for financial institutions and businesses around the world. Ripple's enterprise customers can withdraw funds more easily in new currencies and countries, further enhancing their global payment capabilities.

Thunes ensures dependable real-time payouts in local currencies through its Direct Global Network and plays a key role in facilitating 'last-mile' delivery in regions with limited banking infrastructure. The partnership will enhance the reach and efficiency of its Network, providing businesses and end users with fast, secure, and accessible financial services. Thunes is also utilizing Ripple Payments to enhance its SmartX Treasury System.

Ripple Payments enables fast, transparent, reliable cross-border payments and on/off ramps for banks, crypto companies, and fintechs worldwide. To date, it has near-global coverage with 90+ payout markets representing more than 90% coverage of the daily FX markets, processing more than $70 billion in volume.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, said: "Members across both the traditional finance space and the digital assets ecosystem connect with Thunes. We are in a prime position to bridge these two worlds and drive the future of digital assets, and our alliance with Ripple underscores this. By supporting real-time settlement, and deep local integrations, we are enabling digital asset companies to deliver seamless, compliant, and accessible cross-border payments at scale."

"We are committed to reshaping the future of global payments through blockchain technology," said Fiona Murray, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ripple. "Our partnership with Thunes accelerates our shared mission to improve the efficiency, speed, and security of global payments. By combining Thunes' extensive and trusted Direct Global Network with Ripple's digital asset infrastructure, we are enhancing payment speed, accessibility, and compliance across regions. This partnership not only facilitates seamless, low-cost transactions but also supports the growing demand for innovative, blockchain-powered financial solutions globally."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About Ripple:

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy—building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world tokenizes, stores, exchanges, and moves value.

