Tres Agaves Tequila Launches in UK, Ireland and Continental Europe

Family-Owned Brand Brings Single-Source Organic Tequila to New Shores

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Agaves Tequila, the family-owned, 100% de Agave producer from Mexico's Tequila Valley, is launching in the UK and Ireland on October 1st, its first move into the European on-premise and independent retail trade. The rollout continues into Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics and Spain in the months that follow, with a formal European trade introduction at Bar Convent Berlin in mid-October.

Tres Agaves distills every drop from a single source in Amatitán, the birthplace of Tequila, built on nearly two decades of direct relationships with local growers. That single-estate sourcing, paired with USDA and Mexican organic certification and NOM-registered production, has made the brand a fixture behind U.S. bars. The UK and Ireland launch brings the same proposition to European bartenders and independent retailers for the first time.

"Tequila is one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in Europe, and bartenders want brands with real provenance," said Thomas Vogele, Vice President International Sales for Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits. "Tres Agaves gives the trade an organic, single-source Tequila from a genuinely family-owned producer, at a price accessible for the back bar rather than the top shelf."

The European Tequila market is set to reach a revenue of $2.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% between 2025 and 2030. Tres Agaves is up +769% FYTD in the Trinchero Export Division. ¹ Stateside, Tres Agaves was recently named to Shanken's Impact 2026 "Hot Prospects" list, recognizing it among the fastest-growing spirits brands in the U.S.² Against this backdrop of growth, Tres Agaves is thrilled to offer its organic Tequila range to bartenders and consumers in the UK and Ireland and bring even more momentum to this vibrant category.

Launching in the UK & Ireland:

Blanco and Reposado launch in a 700 ml pack size to meet European market requirements with suggested retail pricing ranging from £40-£45. Tres Agaves is exported by Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits.

¹ Source: Circana, Total MULO + with Conv + LIQ; L26wks ending 8/03/26

² Source: Shanken News Daily, "Exclusive: RTDs, Tequila Drive Lead Impact's 'Hot Prospects' List," September 14, 2026.

About Tres AgavesTres Agaves produces award-winning 100 percent de Agave Tequilas and USDA Organic cocktail mixers. Tres Agaves Tequilas are produced in the Tequila Valley using time-honored traditions. Its mixers are USDA certified organic, gluten-free and sweetened only with the finest blue weber agave nectar, making them the perfect choice for health and calorie conscious consumers. Tres Agaves cocktail-ready agave nectar, lime margarita, strawberry margarita, and Bloody Mary mixers were carefully formulated to help people make the most delicious cocktails possible by enhancing rather than overwhelming the flavors of high-quality Tequila. Visit www.tresagaves.com to learn more.

About Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits A family-owned company for more than 75 years, Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits comprises more than 50 award winning wine and spirits brands distributed globally. Founded in 1948 – when Italian immigrants Mario and Mary Trinchero moved their young family from New York City and purchased the Suter Home winery in St. Helena – Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits remains rooted in Napa Valley. From these humble beginnings Trinchero has grown to become one of the five largest US wineries through strategic partnerships and investments in technology and vineyards, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, value, sustainability and philanthropy. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

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