Ultima Markets makes its play at FMLS:25, shaping its next chapter for UK traders

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets UK kicked off its appearance at the Finance Magnates London Summit with the energy of a team entering a new pitch. Fresh from securing its FCA licence in August 2025, the firm brought a spirited presence to FMLS 2025 as it gears up for its UK launch in 2026.

FMLS is one of the most influential gatherings in the FX and CFD industry, setting the tone for market structure, technology and regulatory expectations in the United Kingdom. The summit is widely recognised for bringing together senior leaders, brokers and fintech innovators who shape the trading landscape.

At Booth 13, Ultima Markets created a lively corner of the exhibition hall with its football inspired activation, complete with a virtual challenge and exclusive merchandise giveaways. Visitors were guided through the firm's platform environment and learned about the safeguards, structure and education that will anchor its UK rollout.

The summit's programme also featured Manuel Bugatti, Regional Market Education and Analysis Lead for Ultima Markets UK, at the "Trading Platforms in 2026: What Traders Want, What Brokers Need" panel. Manuel shared his perspective on how execution clarity, market behaviour and trader expectations are evolving, offering a grounded view on what regulated brokers must deliver in a sophisticated trading environment.

"The energy at FMLS was incredible," said Manuel. "You could feel the excitement around where the UK market is heading. For us, this is the start of a long-term journey. We want to give UK traders a structure they can rely on and a platform shaped by clarity and responsibility. The conversations here only strengthen our focus as we prepare for our 2026 launch."

Ultima Markets invites UK traders and industry partners to learn more about its upcoming launch and join its waitlist at www.ultima-markets.co.uk.

About Ultima Markets UK

Ultima Markets UK is a licensed, award-winning, multi-asset broker offering access to over 250 CFD instruments across forex, commodities, indices and shares. The Ultima Markets group is the first CFD broker to join the UN Global Compact.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail client accounts lose money when trading in CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

