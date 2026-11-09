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ViewLift Rolls Out Agentic AI to Optimize Streaming Operations

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09 novembre 2026 | 14.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New AI agent handles routine user, billing and page-building tasks from plain-language prompts, with admins approving every change

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a DAZN company and a leading provider of digital and media solutions for sports, news and entertainment organizations, today launched agentic AI within its content management system (CMS). Platform admins can now describe a task in plain language, and an AI agent carries it out inside the CMS on their behalf.

For streaming services with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, support work is relentless and repetitive. Resetting a login, checking a subscription or processing a refund has meant an admin manually searching for each profile and making each fix by hand. ViewLift's agent removes that manual effort, starting with customer support and page building.

The agent opens from a side panel in the ViewLift CMS. At launch, it can:

Read-only requests run instantly. Any action that changes data, from a status update to a refund, executes only after "Human in Loop" approves it. That approval step keeps sensitive account and payment actions under human control.

"Running a streaming service shouldn't mean drowning in admin work," said Manik Bambha, President of ViewLift. "Our customers' teams are experts in what their fans and viewers want. Every hour they spend clicking through a portal to reset a login or process a refund is an hour taken away from serving those fans. Agentic AI gives them that time back, and the approval workflow means they never give up control of their subscribers' data."

Agentic AI is available now to ViewLift customers. To request a demo, visit www.viewlift.com.

About ViewLift

ViewLift, a DAZN company, provides digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League; 18 U.S. professional sports teams; six Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group; and others.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contact: ViewLiftmarketing@viewlift.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewlift-rolls-out-agentic-ai-to-optimize-streaming-operations-302933373.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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