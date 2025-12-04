With Child Deaths Projected to Rise for the First Time This Century, Gates Foundation Urges Global Leaders to Target Scarce Resources Where They Save the Most Lives

New Goalkeepers Report models impact of global health funding cuts, offers roadmap of best buys and most effective investments to slow this reversal

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of children dying before their 5th birthday is projected to rise for the first time this century, reversing decades of global progress, according to new data published today in the Gates Foundation's 2025 Goalkeepers Report.

In 2024, 4.6 million children died before their 5th birthday. According to modeling in the report, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), that number is projected to rise by just over 200,000—to an estimated 4.8 million children this year. At the same time, global development assistance for health fell sharply this year—26.9% below 2024 levels. Beyond this year's drastic funding cuts, countries face mounting debt, fragile health systems, and the risk of losing hard-won gains against diseases like malaria, HIV, and polio.

The report, We Can't Stop at Almost, warns that if global health funding cuts persist, up to 16 million more children could die by 2045. It offers a roadmap for how targeted investments in proven solutions and next generation innovations can save millions of children's lives, preventing a reversal in progress in today's constrained budget environment.

"I wish we were in a position to do more with more because it's what the world's children deserve. But even in a time of tight budgets, we can make a big difference," writes Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation and the report's author. "I'll continue to advocate however and wherever I can for increased funding for the health of the world's children—and for efficiencies that improve our current system. But with millions of lives on the line, we have to do more with less, now."

A Critical Turning PointProjections by the IHME show that if global health funding cuts of 20% persist, an additional 12 million children could die by 2045. A 30% permanent cut would bring that toll to 16 million.

Gates describes this moment as a turning point for global health, when the right choices can still save millions of lives.

"We could be the generation who had access to the most advanced science and innovation in human history—but couldn't get the funding together to ensure it saved lives," Gates writes. "By making the right priorities and commitments, and investing in high-impact solutions, I'm confident we can stop a significant reversal in child deaths and help ensure millions more children are alive in 2045."

In the report, Gates identifies investments with the greatest potential to save millions of young lives. He calls for doubling down on the most effective interventions—primary health care, routine immunizations, better vaccines, and new uses of data—to stretch every dollar. For example:

The work of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is also evidence of what sustained investment can achieve. As one of the most effective engines in health, the Global Fund has saved 70 million lives and reduced deaths from malaria, TB, and HIV by more than 60% since 2002. Late last month, leaders pledged $11.34 billion to the Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment, underscoring continued global commitment to fighting these diseases while laying bare the risks of stepping back.

According to Gates, investment in the development of next-generation innovations could end some of the deadliest threats to children, such as malaria and pneumonia, for good. Modeling in the report projects that sustained funding in these innovations could save millions of children by 2045.

Local Leadership, Global ActionThe report also features essays with firsthand perspectives from leaders, health workers, and researchers in Africa and Asia who are advancing solutions to sustain progress:

Gates implores governments, philanthropies, and citizens to act on the report's findings by safeguarding or expanding funding, increasing philanthropic giving, and reminding leaders that every child deserves the chance to survive and thrive, no matter where they are born.

"We can't stop at almost," Gates writes. "If we do more with less now—and get back to a world where there are more resources to devote to children's health—then in 20 years we'll be able to tell a different kind of story: how we helped more kids survive childbirth—and childhood."

About the Gates Foundation Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone—especially those with the fewest resources—has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.

About GoalkeepersGoalkeepers is the foundation's campaign to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). By sharing stories and data behind the Global Goals through an annual report, the Gates Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders—Goalkeepers who raise awareness of progress, hold their leaders accountable, and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.

About the Global GoalsOn September 25, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, 193 world leaders committed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). These are a series of ambitious objectives and targets to achieve three extraordinary things by 2030: end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change.

