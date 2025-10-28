Xavo Acquires Laboperator from Labforward -- Strengthening Its Leadership in Digital Lab Execution Solutions

Connecting science, reducing administrative burden, and enabling integrated workflows within one intelligent ecosystem.

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavo, a global leader in Sample Management and Laboratory Execution Systems, today announced the acquisition of Laboperator from Labforward GmbH. This strategic move strengthens Xavo's mission to deliver a unified digital platform that connects research, development, and manufacturing under one intelligent ecosystem.

Laboperator is a leading laboratory automation solution that enables researchers and GxP production teams to manage instruments, workflows, and data efficiently. By integrating Laboperator into Xavo's portfolio, customers will benefit from a more powerful end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between R&D and production operations.

Laboperator's mission has always been clear: to connect science and eliminate unnecessary administrative complexity for researchers and production teams. Xavo shares this vision, with a relentless focus on optimizing and automating processes across the entire R&D pipeline.

"Together, we create a powerful synergy that delivers unmatched efficiency, connectivity, and innovation for our customers." - Florian Tauchert, CEO of Xavo R&D.

This partnership delivers immediate customer benefits, including:

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone," said Andreas Suchanek, President of Xavo Inc. "By uniting Laboperator's automation and connectivity strengths with our execution systems, we empower customers to accelerate innovation and ensure quality from bench to batch—moving toward an interoperable, AI-driven, and autonomous lab future."

"For Laboperator users, we are committed to making the transition as smooth and supportive as possible, ensuring uninterrupted operations and delivering added value from day one." - Jeroen de Haas, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Laboperator.

Xavo is committed to continuing product support and further investment in the platform's development, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, broader integrations, and long-term continuity.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.