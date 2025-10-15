Yamaha Unveils MODX M Synthesizer: Elevating Expression for Musicians Everywhere

The all-new synthesizer line blends innovation and accessibility for modern music creators

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha is proud to announce the launch of MODX M, a new line of midrange synthesizers designed to empower working musicians with exceptional sound, expressive control, and an optimized workflow — all in a compact, lightweight design.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/yamaha/9349951-en-gb-yamaha-unveils-modx-m-synthesizer

Building on the legacy of the brand's flagship MONTAGE M, MODX M brings cutting-edge technology and professional-grade features to a wider audience. Featuring three powerful sound engines — including AN-X for vintage analog warmth, FM-X for modern digital synthesis, and AWM2 for ultra-realistic instrument sounds — MODX M offers a diverse range of tones suitable for every musical style.

Developed through extensive feedback from musicians worldwide, MODX M is a direct response to the needs of the global music community. It is designed to be powerful, expressive, accessible, and portable, further expanding the creative possibilities for musicians everywhere.

Designed for both stage and studio, MODX M offers three models tailored to different playing styles at a more affordable price.

Each model features intuitive performance controls, including eight physical faders, a Super Knob for multi-parameter modulation, and high-resolution control across all interfaces. MODX M also comes with the free Expanded Softsynth Plugin (ESP) for all registered owners (available early 2026) — a virtual version of MODX M that integrates seamlessly with any Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), enabling musicians to create and edit performances anywhere.

MODX M showcases the Yamaha dedication to innovation, accessibility, and passionate music makers who rely on their instruments to be heard. For more information, visit yamaha.io/MODXM.

