Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:30 Vi ricordate il medico che festeggiò la pensione e distrusse il telefono? Ha cambiato idea

09:34 OpenAI ci ripensa, Sam Altman torna alla guida dopo il siluramento

09:27 Brasile-Argentina 0-1, caos al Maracanà: scontri e polizia in campo

09:24 Fiorello: "Morgan via da X Factor? Si lavora al sostituto, tra Mike Tyson, Hulk e Gengis Khan"

09:17 Kennedy, 60 anni fa l'assassinio: il 65% degli americani crede al complotto

09:03 Giulia Cecchettin, legale di Turetta: "Perizia psichiatrica può essere utile, valuteremo"

08:43 Stop caldo anomalo, arriva il freddo vero: previsioni meteo oggi e prossimi giorni

08:15 Michele Santoro elogia la sorella di Giulia Cecchettin

07:41 Israele-Hamas, accordo su tregua e ostaggi

07:31 Giulia Cecchettin, genitori di Turetta: "La sua testa ha smesso di funzionare, maschilismo non c'entra"

06:57 G20, Putin oggi al vertice virtuale: Biden e Xi Jinping non ci sono

06:51 Meloni a Berlino da Scholz, focus su migranti e nuova governance Ue

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vaccine Partner Valneva receives FDA approval for the World's first chikungunya vaccine using Albumedix' Recombumin®

22 novembre 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Albumedix Ltd ('Albumedix'), now part of the life science group Sartorius, announces that Recombumin® is critical to the manufacture of the first FDA- licensed chikungunya vaccine.

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA on 10thNovember 2023 announced the approval of IXCHIQ®, Valneva's vaccine against the chikungunya virus. Notably, this is the first vaccine against the mosquito-borne disease to have been granted marketing approval by the FDA.

Recombumin® recombinant human albumin is included as an excipient in the final formulation of IXCHIQ®. Recombumin® supports the stability of the vaccine, acting as a logistical enabler, conferring temperature stability benefits, permitting the global distribution of this world-first vaccine.

Responding to the announcement, Albumedix' CEO, Mr Jonas Skjødt Møller said, "Recombumin® is a multifunctional tool for the life sciences, refined through 40 years of research and development it builds upon the natural qualities of human albumin. In this application, as an excipient in the final formulation, Recombumin® benefits the logistics associated with the product. We are, therefore, exceptionally proud to have our product play a role in the delivery of this world first. The expansion in the number of approved vaccines and biopharmaceuticals using Recombumin® is a testament to the safety and quality of the product we produce."

About Recombumin®A multifunctional excipient, ancillary, and raw material, Recombumin® recombinant human albumin is utilized in various pre-clinical, clinical, and marketed vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. Human and animal-origin-free, produced in cGMP facilities in the UK, from a proprietary yeast strain, Recombumin® is a consistent and high-quality albumin solution. Recombumin® not only provides developers and manufacturers with the stabilizing benefits delivered through a balance of the natural biological and physiochemical properties of albumin but amplifies these, delivering enhanced technical performance, regulatory support, and consistency as compared to other albumin sources. 

About Valneva's IXCHIQ® chikungunya vaccineIn the U.S., IXCHIQ® is a live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. As for all products approved under FDA's accelerated approval pathway, continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283126/Albumedix_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030583/Albumedix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaccine-partner-valneva-receives-fda-approval-for-the-worlds-first-chikungunya-vaccine-using-albumedix-recombumin-301995668.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione is critical to FDA first FDA Partner Valneva receives
Vedi anche
News to go
Kennedy, 60 anni fa l'assassinio
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, ok a ddl Roccella in commissione Giustizia
News to go
Sciabolata artica in arrivo sull'Italia: temperature giù di 16 gradi
News to go
Manovra 2024, ok Ue ma con alcune riserve: cosa chiede Bruxelles
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta in attesa di estradizione
News to go
Confartigianato, il videomessaggio della premier Meloni
News to go
Madonna a Milano con due date sold out
News to go
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi & co.: sequestrato a Napoli deposito di falsi da 1,5 milioni
News to go
Naufragio Lampedusa, bimba di 2 anni muore poco dopo i soccorsi
News to go
Pericoli (pubblici) al volante, dai video mentre si guida ai sorpassi: identikit degli italiani in auto
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, gip su Turetta: "Inaudita ferocia"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, il punto su tregua e ostaggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza