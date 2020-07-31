Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2020 Illustrates the Significant Utility of the MolecuLight i:X® for Visualizing Bacteria and Improving Clinical Outcomes
10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations Highlight the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Practitioners
"We are thrilled to have had a record number of MolecuLight-based clinical posters and presentations, from so many wound care professionals and settings, be included at the SAWC's Virtual Session", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The key clinical outcomes – from improved wound assessment and treatment planning, point-of-care monitoring of wound cleaning and debridement efficacy, and the ability to detect biofilm in wounds – all illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight i:X. Evidence for cost savings stemming from earlier detection of high bacterial loads, also presented at this meeting, demonstrates the significant health economic benefit that goes along with these improvements to patient care."
A submission on MolecuLight by Rosemary Hill, CWOCN and Kevin Woo, RN PhD was one of the top 4 scoring abstracts, out of more than 200 submissions. This is the fourth consecutive SAWC meeting where an abstract on patient care improvements achieved through MolecuLight's bacterial-detection technology has received this honour.
The 10 clinical posters and newly-available video abstracts featuring the MolecuLight i:X from SAWC Virtual are as follows:
In the Virtual SAWC exhibit hall, MolecuLight also shared
About MolecuLight Inc.
MolecuLight Inc. (
MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.
