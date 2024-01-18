EGYM and Life Fitness Expands Existing Global Partnership

MUNICH and ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EGYM, the global fitness technology and corporate health innovation leader, and Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, are thrilled to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership, further elevating the cardio workout experience. This collaboration unites EGYM's cutting-edge fitness technology with Life Fitness' innovative cardio equipment, promising gym-goers an unmatched exercise experience.

As part of this partnership expansion, EGYM and Life Fitness are working diligently on a new Smart Cardio integration project. This project, inspired by EGYM's Smart Cardio system, is designed to revolutionize cardio workouts for gym members and is expected to be launched in the first half of next year.

The Smart Cardio integration merges EGYM's advanced fitness software with Life Fitness' state-of-the-art cardio equipment featuring the digitally immersive Discover SE4 console, creating a seamless and data-rich workout environment. Members will benefit from real-time workout data, performance tracking, and personalized exercise recommendations, all tailored to individual fitness goals.

Dedicated to redefining innovation and excellence within the fitness industry, this partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to developing software and hardware technology for fitness facilities to achieve outstanding results.

"Our partnership with Life Fitness exemplifies the benefits of our digital ecosystem," said Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer, CEO, EGYM. "Thanks to our open platform, studio operators have full compatibility and members enjoy a seamless top cardio experience."

"Life Fitness is committed to offering our customers the ability to personalize their equipment experience according to their unique needs," said Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness. "We're excited about advancing our partnership with EGYM and, through our open ecosystem, giving operators the flexibility to integrate EGYM software with our premium cardio equipment."

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to our customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About EGYM GmbH

EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. EGYM enables gym owners and operators to leverage a fitness technology ecosystem that delivers a fully connected workout experience for exercisers and drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the fitness floor.

EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with additional offices across Europe, and North American offices in Denver, Colorado.

