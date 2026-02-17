circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

THEON secures c.€41 million new firm orders and additional c.€40 million options

17 febbraio 2026 | 17.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

17 February 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) has secured new firm orders from European NATO member states and countries in the Middle East, totaling approximately €41 million. These orders include both night vision goggles and thermal clip-on devices. The majority of this order intake is part of a newly signed framework agreement with a European NATO country (the fourth one over the last few months) that includes additional options worth c.€40 million.

In addition, separately from the above orders and options, THEON has received a new order under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) program for the United States Marine Corps (USMC). This represents the fourth delivery order under the multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded in 2023. The order converts volumes from soft backlog into firm contractual commitments, thereby strengthening THEON’s hard backlog and securing delivery visibility under the program through 2027.

Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON stated: “Although the year has only just begun, we have already started 2026 with a strong commercial momentum. The orders announced today represent firm orders that are further adding to our backlog. We are actively pursuing numerous opportunities globally, targeting to an order intake that will well exceed expected deliveries in 2026.”

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Theon International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering #NightVision #ThermalImaging #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry #THEONInternational NightVision DefenseIndustry
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm il 18 febbraio, sul tavolo anche il decreto Bollette
News to go
Turismo da record in Italia: quasi mezzo miliardo di visitatori nel 2025
Milano Cortina, Coventry: "Storia di Federica Brignone sia di ispirazione" - Video
Dazi, Ubaldo Pantani e l'imitazione di Del Vecchio: i consigli sui dazi - Video
News to go
Sciopero del trasporto aereo il 26 febbraio
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2026, oggi il click day
Papa Leone XIV a Ostia, l'incontro con i ragazzi: "Voi siete la speranza" - Video
Addis Abeba, le sfide di Giorgia Meloni dal summit - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, l'Italia femminile hockey a Casa Italia: "Emozioni indimenticabili" - Video
Malan: "Gratteri senta parole Barbera e si scusi con gli italiani" - Video
News to go
Riviera del Gigante, costa teramana nuovo modello di sviluppo condiviso
Berthold: "Fondo fine carriera calciatori? Speriamo in soluzione positiva" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza