16 ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

ENGWE Unveils Annual Limited Edition X26 & X24 Ymir, Embracing Winter Adventures with a Spectacular Giveaway

16 ottobre 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, the leading fat tire electric bike brand with over 8 years of experience in revolutionizing urban commuting, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated annual limited edition e-bikes, the X26 & X24 Ymir (only 100 units worldwide). As part of the release celebration, ENGWE is hosting an exclusive giveaway event, allowing enthusiasts to sign up for a chance to win one of ten X26 & X24 Ymir limited editions. This exciting promotion will run from October 16th to October 29th, giving riders the opportunity to explore a new way with these exceptional e-bikes.

"The Inspiration Behind X26 & X24 Ymir:

Every year, ENGWE introduces limited edition models every year. Following the success of last year's Engine Pro Aurora, this year, ENGWE presents the X26 & X24 Ymir electric ebikes.

The striking color design of the limited edition draws inspiration from the mysterious blue ice of winter, perfectly aligning with the season's aesthetics. The name 'Ymir' itself is drawn from myth and legend, inspired by Aurgelmir, also known as Ymir, a giant symbolizing reliable and strength. ENGWE aspires to infuse this same power and love into the riding experience of their customers with the X26 & X24 Ymir fat tire ebikes."

ENGWE X26 Ymir offers the most powerful e-bike experience available for around $2000.

ENGWE X26 & X24 e-bikes

"Don't miss the opportunity to explore a new way this winter with the limited edition ENGWE X26 & X24 Ymir from ENGWE US and EU official website. Sign up for the giveaway event from October 16th to October 29th and be among the lucky few to experience the power and versatility of these remarkable ENGWE fat tire e-bikes."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248034/ENGWE_X26_Ymir_electric_e_bike.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-unveils-annual-limited-edition-x26--x24-ymir-embracing-winter-adventures-with-a-spectacular-giveaway-301957501.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
