Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:05 Boom ritocchi ai glutei, il chirurgo: "Richieste in aumento, anche con tecnica fast"

14:55 Corona: "Zalewski quarto giocatore in caso scommesse"

14:51 Israele-Hezbollah, conflitto probabile? L'analisi degli 007 Usa

14:49 Tonali e Zaniolo, Spalletti: "Scommesse? Se fatte cose irregolari è giusto pagare"

14:45 Tonali e Zaniolo, Donnarumma: "Ore difficili, gli siamo vicini"

14:30 Previsioni meteo weekend, Ciclone Medusa: ecco l'autunno

14:20 Arrivano le monete di Carlo III, animali e fiori per insegnare ai bimbi a contare

14:18 Saviano attacca giudice dopo condanna per diffamazione Giorgia Meloni: il post

14:13 Omicidio Meredith, accolto ricorso Amanda Knox: nuovo processo per calunnia

13:56 La parola del giorno di oggi: Corridoi umanitari

13:49 Morto Rudolph Isley, fondatore degli Isley Brothers: aveva 84 anni

13:35 Trombosi venosa terzo killer: cos'è, come riconoscerla e prevenirla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Bolsters Overseas Market with Localization Strategy, Driving Leapfrog Growth

13 ottobre 2023 | 14.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Accelerated International Collaborations and partnerships propel the company towards high-quality, sustainable development

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a global frontrunner in high-end equipment manufacturer, is accelerating its localization in overseas markets and strengthening cooperation with global partners to boost its international business development. In a bid to further foster seamless collaborations, Zoomlion's chairman and CEO, Zhan Chunxin, recently visited Zoomlion subsidiaries in Indonesia and the Gulf region of the Middle East, as well as CIFA in Italy, M-TEC, RABE and Wilbert in Germany.

Zoomlion is thriving in the overseas market – in 2022, Zoomlion's total revenue in overseas markets amounted to 9.992 billion yuan (US$ 1.37 billion), marking a 72.6% annual growth. This momentum continued into 2023, with a 115% year-on-year revenue rise in the first half.

Mergers and acquisitions are a key strategy for Zoomlion in overseas markets. By strengthening coordination with foreign subsidiaries, Zoomlion has promoted win-win cooperation. The company has expanded international development by upgrading overseas manufacturing bases.

Founded in 1928, CIFA is a leading global concrete machinery manufacturer. Zoomlion acquired CIFA in 2008, integrating resources to achieve results in concrete technology and production. Following Zoomlion's integral layout, CIFA expanded into areas including construction hoisting machinery, industrial vehicles, aerial working platforms, and more. This significantly improved CIFA's competitiveness in global markets.

Zoomlion is transforming its overseas model, combining global perspectives with local strategies. The company now has 30 operational hubs worldwide. Since being established in 2007, its UAE subsidiary has become a central platform overseeing the Middle East for administration, warehousing, parts, service and logistics. Its pivotal role is evident, with 2023 first-half sales in UAE and Saudi Arabia surging over 200% year-over-year.

Zoomlion is also supporting the sustainable development of the agricultural industry in Southeast Asia. In September, the company partnered with the Lao Ministry of Agriculture to enhance technological collaboration, set machinery standards in Laos, and teamed up with PT Java Seed Indonesia to establish an advanced agricultural machinery facility in Indonesia.

On September 28, as Zoomlion celebrated its 31st anniversary, Chairman Zhan paid a visit to M-TEC in Germany, and highlighted the group's three-decade journey of innovative and international progress.

"Zoomlion's steady, high-quality journey toward innovation, openness and global growth is a testament to our entire team's dedication," said Zhan. "As we advance the strategic global layout and build up the three major industry sectors of construction machinery, agriculture machinery and intelligent agriculture, and new construction materials, our goal is for overseas business to represent over 50% of total operations. As always, we remain committed to supporting our international subsidiaries," added Zhan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246602/WechatIMG1012.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-bolsters-overseas-market-with-localization-strategy-driving-leapfrog-growth-301956137.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica AltroAltro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza company towards high quality compagnia company Driving Leapfrog Growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Allarme terrorismo in Italia, vigilanza massima
News to go
Prato, frode fiscale per 80 milioni di euro
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, da primi esiti autopsia conducente no evidenza di malore
News to go
Urso: "Italia può diventare protagonista dell'economia dello spazio"
News to go
Turismo in crescita, nel 2023 valore supera 2019: traina e-commerce
News to go
Lego abbandona progetto bottiglie riciclate per i suoi mattoncini
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
News to go
Moto Gp, dal 2024 Marc Marquez correrà con team Ducati Gresini
News to go
Euro 7, primo via libera dell'Eurocamera ai nuovi standard
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza