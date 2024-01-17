Cerca nel sito
 
MĀUA Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia Wins Five Top Awards, Reinforcing its Status as a Premier Island Resort

17 gennaio 2024 | 09.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sebastien Menesguen, the General Manager
BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - MĀUA Nusa Penida, the jewel of Indonesia's luxury resort offerings, has been recognized by five prestigious international accolades, reflecting the resort's unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, exceptional culinary offerings and above all the preservation of Nusa Penida's unspoiled natural environment.

MĀUA Nusa Penida's winning spree began with the coveted title of 'Best Island Resort' awarded by Exquisite Media. This honor underscores MĀUA's commitment to offering an unparalleled island escape, combining luxury with the pristine beauty of Nusa Penida. Soon after at the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards, MĀUA Nusa Penida won the 'Global Luxury Private Pool Villa Award' and the 'Regional Best General Manager Award,' the latter being a testament to the exemplary leadership and vision at the resort.

Continuing its impressive performance, MĀUA triumphed at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. The resort's culinary prowess was celebrated with three awards namely 'Continent Artisanal & Organic Cuisine Award,' the 'Continent Luxury Eco-friendly Restaurant Award,' and the 'Country Magnificent Scenic Views Award,' all of which highlight MĀUA's dedication to sustainable luxury and exceptional dining experiences.

Further elevating its status, MĀUA Nusa Penida was honored at the Hong Kong National Business Awards 2023, by the 'Sustainability Luxury' award. The exceptional resort also won the title for 'Indonesia Leading Luxury Resort' by the Indonesia Travel Tourism Awards (ITTA) 2023/2024. These additional accolades affirm MĀUA Nusa Penida's position as a leader in sustainable luxury and its influential role in the hospitality industry.

MĀUA Nusa Penida is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility and offer the finest culinary experiences. MĀUA Nusa Penida's dedication to environmental stewardship shines through in the complete ban on single-use plastic products, safeguarding the island's pristine beauty. Furthermore, MĀUA Nusa Penida is deeply involved in safeguarding the critically endangered Bali starling, an indigenous bird species of Indonesia.

For information and reservations, please follow official instagram@mauanusapenida

MĀUA Nusa Penida, Bali, Indonesia

MĀUA is an upscale lifestyle brand of Swiss-Belhotel International focused on wellness, peace and health in reclusive and eco-friendly settings renowned for its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the harmonious connection between guests and nature. MĀUA Nusa Penida's architectural design seamlessly combines modern aesthetics with the island's natural beauty and responsible tourism.

in Evidenza