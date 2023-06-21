Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

WORLD'S LEADING CULINARY TOURISM ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL CULINARY ATTACHE NETWORK

20 giugno 2023 | 23.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the launch of its Culinary Attaché network, which seeks to spread awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting local culinary cultures to communities all around the world. The program was loosely inspired by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, which sought to spread awareness about healthy eating to communities all around the world. 

"The Culinary Attaché network is designed to help make a positive impact on local economies and communities by empowering passionate locals to leverage their own local culinary cultures," said WFTA Executive Director Erik Wolf.

At its core, our Culinary Attaché Network will benefit culinary destinations by:

The Culinary Attaché network also helps the WFTA to spread its reach across the globe, while bringing news from the far corners of our planet back to the Association.

The attaché network complements the WFTA's existing Ambassador program, which is comprised of official representatives of the Association in different countries around the world. Attachés are informal supporters with minimal requirements and commitment. Interested individuals can learn more here about the program and its benefits. Applications are accepted from anyone 18 years or older, anywhere in the world. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)Founded in 2003, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is an international non-profit organization and the world's leading authority on gastronomy tourism. It provides research, events, tools and thought leadership to support industry development and increase economic impact of gastronomy tourism in communities around the world. The organization also provides training, certification, recognition and networking opportunities to culinary tourism professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554 help@worldfoodtravel.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-leading-culinary-tourism-organization-launches-global-culinary-attache-network-301855676.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza attache network terra spread world
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza