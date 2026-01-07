circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the rebalancing for December 2025 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

07 gennaio 2026 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Stockholm, January 7th, 2026 – Virtune today announces the completion of the first rebalancing for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (SE0026821282), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra.

In addition to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, Virtune’s product portfolio includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune XRP ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Staked Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Staked NEAR ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune Bittensor ETP

Index allocation as of December 30th (before rebalancing):

Ethereum: 44.08%

XRP: 23.62%

Solana: 17.39%

Chainlink: 6.12%

Stellar: 5.66%

Aave: 3.13%

Index allocation as of December 30th (after rebalancing):

Ethereum: 41.84%

XRP: 23.79%

Solana: 18.53%

Chainlink: 6.56%

Stellar: 5.90%

Aave: 3.39%

The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.

This rebalancing introduces no changes to the crypto assets included in the index. The performance of Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP in December was +0.53%.

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is a physically backed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) designed to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin ecosystem. The product tracks a diversified index of digital assets that provide the infrastructure and rails making stablecoins possible and that stand to benefit from their growing adoption and use.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs atwww.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)Christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Virtune AB (Publ) Sweden Stockholm VIR10SEK SE0020052207 636700EWO37NE7B7GW19 https//www.virtune.com/ Sofia Boström SE Technology Software & Computer Services
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza