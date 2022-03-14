Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:02
comunicato stampa

Indonesia Ensures Strict Compliance with COVID-19 Protocol towards G20 Presidency

14 marzo 2022 | 06.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On track to host the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16, The Indonesia's Ministry of Health is set to implement a strict health protocol system as a precaution against COVID-19. The system will serve as a guideline for every in-person activity during the summit.

The Indonesian G20 presidency's overarching theme is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," encouraging all countries to work together to achieve a more sustainable world recovery as the global pandemic continues to affect all sectors of life.

"The bubble system is in line with the current global framework of pandemic prevention. It's a travel corridor scheme which aims to limit risks of possible transmissions by separating those involved in the summit from the public at hotels, venues, and other supporting facilities for every event or meeting during and leading up to the summit," said dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, M.Epid, official spokesperson of COVID-19 Vaccination, the Indonesia's Ministry of Health.

Four separate bubbles will be established. The first bubble is for G20 country delegates, including their main entourages. The second bubble is for general G20 participants and journalists, with the third bubble prepared for the summit's organizers and field officers. Finally, the fourth bubble is for all the operational and supporting staff involved in the summit's day-to-day affairs.

Considering the infection rate decline, Middle East, African and European countries have loosen travelling restrictions, however, there is an uneven reach of vaccination between regions. Around 54% of Middle East are partially vaccinated, Africa only has over 253 million people vaccinated out of 1,3 billion total population and 68% of Europe has been partially vaccinated. Thus, each has its own restrictions.

Looking at this current situation, vaccination mandates, regular health checks, and COVID-19 screenings will be part of the measures during the G20 summit in Bali. Attendees must provide negative PCR test results taken a maximum of three days before their departure. During the summit, they also must undergo a daily antigen test or a once-every-three-day PCR test throughout their stay in the bubble system area.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Health

The Indonesian Ministry of Health is committed to providing quality health care to all people living in Indonesia, creating healthy, productive, and resilient communities across the nation. We strive for effective leadership in the health sector through health quality standards, policies, and legislation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765463/Indonesian_officials_ensure_strict_screening_arrival.jpg

 

in Evidenza