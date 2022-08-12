Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 08:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:23 "Omicron in Italia al 100%, sottovariante BA.5 predominante"

12:14 Serie A, domani campionato al via: match su Sky e Dazn, calendario

12:08 Berlusconi: "Mai attaccato Mattarella, né chieste dimissioni"

11:45 Calenda: "Berlusconi vuole andare al Quirinale a 90 anni" - Video

11:31 Ascolti tv, Don Matteo in replica vince ancora

11:24 Elezioni 2022, La Russa: "Presidenzialismo? Vero problema è arrivarci"

11:19 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Chiuso programma Italia Viva-Azione"

11:04 Morvillo: "Palermo rilegittima moralmente i condannati per mafia"

10:46 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Subito missione, rischio conseguenze catastrofiche"

10:37 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Per centrodestra presidenzialismo è accordo spartitorio"

10:32 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Presidenzialismo riforma seria"

10:31 Pnrr, 37 gare da 5,8 mld per il ministero delle Infrastrutture e della Mobilità Sostenibili

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

International Youth Day 2022: XCMG Apprentice Season 7 Brings Insights and Opportunities of Construction Machinery Industry

12 agosto 2022 | 10.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed with "Time Travelers," the seventh season of XCMG's (SHE:000425) immersive experience and innovative education program, XCMG Apprentice, was held in five countries for the first time. Young talents from China (Team Globe), Germany (Team Europe), Brazil (Team America), Thailand (Team Southeast Asia), and India (Team South Asia) joined the program to learn about XCMG as well as its people, products, technologies, industries and value chains in the two-weeks tour.

"XCMG hopes to join hands with more young people from around the world to explore engineering science and technology, and contribute to the global constructions and sustainable development," remarked Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

The five teams presented reports about XCMG's strengths in R&D, construction, operation, marketing and intelligent manufacturing, unfolding XCMG's global roadmap and strategies to an international audience. The apprentices completed a comprehensive journey across XCMG's business sectors as well as XCMG Research Institute.

XCMG engineers set up a series of events and challenges for the five teams, including a session about XCMG Europe R&D Center's intelligent control systems, and the apprentices completed three challenging tasks: intelligent safety system identification that to operate two excavators to experience the difference between having the intelligent safety system, an intelligent ground system that controls and operates the system to complete tasks in a fixed area, and error-free handling of the intelligent loading and shovel system, which is set to complete soil load and unload of the fixed weights of 50kg and 100kg with the intelligent system.

At XCMG's soil mechanics laboratory in China, Priyasha Sharma, an apprentice from India, operated the JY20G2 multi-functional rescue vehicle and completed her challenge successfully under the guidance of XCMG technicians.

"The joystick is very well-designed with high operation precision, the cabin is very comfortable and overall design is ergonomic and human-centric," she said.

Team Europe's theme of the program was "R&D capabilities," and apprentices operated the 22-ton XCMG XE220E excavator equipped with the latest intelligent assistive technology, which greatly improved working efficiency and the apprentices were able to complete basis tasks like leveling and grading with just minutes of training.

Through the XCMG Apprentice program, the group is able to demonstrate the different sides of the industry pillars and anchor the future development of the construction machinery industry in unique and innovative ways.

As of now, XCMG has provided excellent products and services in 191 countries and regions, integrating export trade, overseas factories, cross-border mergers and acquisitions as well as global R&D. XCMG now has five R&D bases, 15 overseas manufacturing bases and KD factories as well as over 2,000 service points and 40 large-scale spare parts centers overseas.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877096/image1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica AltroAltro Brings Insights team Southeast Asia education program as well as
Vedi anche
News to go
Kim annuncia 'vittoria' Pyongyang contro il Covid
News to go
Ucraina, Kse: sanzioni colpiscono la Russia
News to go
Turismo, Ferragosto da tutto esaurito
News to go
Trump non risponde al procuratore di New York
News to go
Maltempo, la stima dei danni di Coldiretti
News to go
Ucraina, appello di Guterres: "Fermare gli attacchi a Zaporizhzhya"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, confisca da 160 milioni di euro a imprenditore edile di Reggio Calabria
News to go
Jova Beach Party, 20mila firme contro i concerti in spiaggia di Jovanotti
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Renzi-Calenda: c'è l'accordo per Terzo polo
News to go
Bonus 200 euro anche per autonomi, chi ne ha diritto
News to go
Real Madrid vince Supercoppa europea, battuto 2-0 Eintracht Francoforte
News to go
Incendi, nuovo rogo sul Carso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza