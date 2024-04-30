Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Aprile 2024
Iraq: Italy strongly engaged in cultural diplomacy

30 aprile 2024
Italy is strongly engaged in cultural diplomacy, its consul to Erbil, Michele Camerota said at the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the work of Italian archaeological missions in the Kurdistan Region, the consulate wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"There is very strong cooperation between our Italian archaeologists and the Kurdish counterparts, Camerota told local broadcaster Kurdistan24.

The Kurdistan Region is “sometimes defined as the cradle of civilization,” said Camerota.

"At a time marked by the resurgence of conflicts, Iraqi Kurdistan rightfully stands as a new frontier for research conducted by scholars," he said in a preface to the exhibition, which charts Italy's eleven archaeological missions to KRI from 2011-2023.

Italy has over 20 archaeological missions in Iraq and supported the first ever archaeological park in Faid in Duhok governorate, which was inaugurated on 22 October last year, Camerota noted.

The exhibition "aims to testify to an appreciation of diversity and understanding among peoples, with the certainty that culture is the most powerful means to foster dialogue and build bridges of peace," Camerota underlined.

"I would like to express gratitude to the archaeologists engaged here, who, through their activities, bring honour to Italy while helping to preserve and enhance the legacies of the different eras and civilizations that have characterized the history of the Region while celebrating the strong bonds of friendship between Italy and Iraqi Kurdistan."

The free exhibition runs from 2-21 May at the Erbil's Media Hall.

