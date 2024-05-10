Italy can be ideal partner for UAE says minister

Italy "can be an ideal partner" for the United Arab Emirates and any country that is looking for new growth opportunities though international trade, industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday

“We can be an ideal partner for a country like the Emirates that wants to seize new growth opportunities along the North and South routes through the Mediterranean," Urso said at the Investopia Europe summit.

"This also applies to the new Asian route, which is the cotton route," Urso added.

This year's Investopia Europe, taking place in Italy's business capital, Milan, on Friday, brings together around 450 senior executives, entrepreneurs and global experts.

The 2024 edition of the conference expands its focus to Malta, Cyprus and Portugal as well as Italy and the UAE.