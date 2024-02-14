Italy: Hungary detaining Salis 'in much better conditions'

Ilaria Salis, an imprisoned antifascist awaiting trial in Hungary for attacking several neo-Nazis at an event in Budapest last February is now being held in "much better conditions" following pressure from the Italian government, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"Ms Salis confirmed yesterday to our ambassador that she is being detained in much better conditions - from hygiene to regular contact with her family," said Tajani.

"These results have been obtained working gradually and with discretion," Tajani said during parliamentary question time.

Salis and another Italian woman who has since been released from the same prison where Salis is being held said their cell matteresses were ridden with bed bugs, there was a mice infestation and they were forced to choose between showering and exercise.

Salis made international headlines and her case caused a diplomatic rift when she appeared chained, shackled and handcuffed at a Budapest court hearing last month, prompting the government to lodge a formal complaint at her "inhumane and degrading treatment".

Hungary denies mistreating Salis, who denies the criminal charges against her. She is currently set to stand trial in May and could face a prison sentence of up to 24 years if convicted, according to her lawyer.