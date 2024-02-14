Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy: Hungary detaining Salis 'in much better conditions'

14 febbraio 2024 | 16.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A banner calling for Hungary to free imprisoned Italian antifascist Illaria Salis
A banner calling for Hungary to free imprisoned Italian antifascist Illaria Salis

Ilaria Salis, an imprisoned antifascist awaiting trial in Hungary for attacking several neo-Nazis at an event in Budapest last February is now being held in "much better conditions" following pressure from the Italian government, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"Ms Salis confirmed yesterday to our ambassador that she is being detained in much better conditions - from hygiene to regular contact with her family," said Tajani.

"These results have been obtained working gradually and with discretion," Tajani said during parliamentary question time.

Salis and another Italian woman who has since been released from the same prison where Salis is being held said their cell matteresses were ridden with bed bugs, there was a mice infestation and they were forced to choose between showering and exercise.

Salis made international headlines and her case caused a diplomatic rift when she appeared chained, shackled and handcuffed at a Budapest court hearing last month, prompting the government to lodge a formal complaint at her "inhumane and degrading treatment".

Hungary denies mistreating Salis, who denies the criminal charges against her. She is currently set to stand trial in May and could face a prison sentence of up to 24 years if convicted, according to her lawyer.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ilaria Salis Tajani prison conditions family
Vedi anche
News to go
Farmaci, contrasto 'pharma crime' in Ue: siti oscurati e sequestri
News to go
San Valentino, la festa degli innamorati fa i conti con i rincari
News to go
Riparte bonus colonnine per auto elettriche
News to go
Protesta trattori, il punto: accordo in maggioranza su sostegni
News to go
Precompilata Iva, pronto modello 2024 per professionisti e imprese
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ostaggi liberati erano nella casa di una famiglia a Rafah
News sto go
Cgia: torna ad aumentare popolo partite Iva
News to go
Sciopero oggi 12 febbraio, treni regionali a rischio
Protesta dei trattori, il fronte si spacca
Geolier e il bilancio a Sanremo 2024: "Ho fatto un bel Festival" - Video
News to go
Farmaci, carenza in Europa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza