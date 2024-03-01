Italy: Lebanon's instability 'not helpful' in Mideast

Political instability in Lebanon - which has been without a president or a fully functioning government since 2022 - "does not help" the crisis-hit Middle East, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani argues.

"The instability of Lebanon's institutions does not help the situation," Tajani said on Friday ahead of a meeting with the head of the Lebanese armed forces Joseph Aoun at the foreign ministry.

"We have spoken with him several times about the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, where there are over a thousand Italian soldiers," Tajani said.

Tajani referred to cross-border hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel amid its 149-day-old war against Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

"I will continue to underline the message I made during my last visit to the region to on the need to keep both the Lebanese army and Unifil out of the clashes", Tajani said.

Italy's government hopes that Lebanon "can solve its institutional problems" and elect the president and Central Bank governor, Tajani underlined.