Giovedì 09 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:31
Italy looks to US, China, UN to combat Fentanyl, synthetic drug abuse
09 maggio 2024 | 15.39
Redazione Adnkronos
G7 president Italy is ready to work with the United States, China and the United Nations in the "global battle" against abuse of synthetic opiate fentanyl and others, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters in Rome on Thursday.

"We are ready to make agreements with all countries to fight synthetic drugs: an issue that will be at the heart of a summit with Central Asian countries," said Tajani, speaking after a meeting at the prime minister's office.

"It is a global battle that will see Italy engaged internationally. We will certainly work with the UN and with China," he said.

The fight against opiate addiction is "a government priority" in Italy - the first country to forge a national plan to combat the abuse of fentanyl and other synthetic opiates - Tajani stated.

"It's a phenomenon that needs to be wiped out before the numbers get too big," said Tajani, noting that Italy is working "in perfect harmony with our international allies" in the battle.

"It is our duty to make sure every person (addict) recovers...they are citizens who need help,. It's major battle for freedom, Tajani said.

There have already been several meetings with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, "who thanks Italy for its commitment," he said.

Italy embassy in Washington is working "on other coordinated action," he noted.

In November, Italian police arrested six people in a crackdown on a network that was involving in trafficking fentanyl trafficking from China to the United States, where the drug is claiming some 180 lives a day.

A UN report last year highlighted the growing use of the so-called 'zombie drug", which is sold as a painkiller, especially among young people including in Italy, who purchase it online.

