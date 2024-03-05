Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy to spearhead new 'Food for Gaza' initiative

05 marzo 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy to spearhead new 'Food for Gaza' initiative

Italy will launch its 'Food for Gaza' scheme in a bid to avert "an even more devastating humanitarian catastrophe" in the blockaded and bombarded Palestinian enclave, where the United Nations says a quarter of its 2.3 million population is facing famine.

"We need to increase aid to the Gaza Strip. Otherwise, we run the risk of an even more devastating humanitarian catastrophe," foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani told parliament on Tuesday.

We must get all the food aid that is needed to the Strip. We want to promote a coordinated humanitarian initiative. I have named it 'Food for Gaza,'" Tajani went on.

Tajani unveiled the 'Food for Gaza' scheme in an interview with La Stampa daily on Monday - the same day that UN World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 children had starved to death in northern Gaza and reported "severe levels of malutrition" there after visits to the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals.

Gaza's health ministry said on Sunday at least 15 children had died from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals, where Tedros described conditions as "particularly appalling"

Tajani then reported that he had discussed the initiative with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation head Qu Dongyu and the UN World Food Program chief Cindy McCain.

''I intend to convene an inititial meeting, also with the Red Crescent and other organisations, next week,'' Tajani said.

As hopes for a ceasefire in Israel's five-month-old war Gaza by the start of Ramadan next week faded "the time is now" to get critical food supplies to the civilian population, Tajani underlined.

Italy's commitment to aiding Gazan civilians has not wavered since the start of the war, Tajani noted. The government has airlifted 16 tonnes of essential items and given 20 million euros to help ease the food and health emergency in Gaza, via the Red Cross, Red Cresecent, UN agencies, the European Union and Italian charities, Tajani recalled.

Italian doctors have also given critical medical treament to 100 Palestinian children in "a unique initiative in Europe", Tajani stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Food for Gaza Tajani parliament
Vedi anche
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione
News to go
Meloni a Toronto, incontro con Trudeau
News to go
Contratti, firmato rinnovo industria alimentare
News to go
A Mosca i funerali di Navalny, folla davanti alla chiesa
News to go
La finanza 'scommette' sul calcio: giro d'affari da 30 miliardi l'anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza