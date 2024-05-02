Italy tracking turmoil in Georgia amid anti-govt protests

Italy's government is "closely following" events Georgia's capital, Tbilisi amid clashes between police and protesters over a contested 'foreign agents' bill which would require organisations getting over 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence.

"#Georgia. We are closely following what is happening in #Tbilisi. We condemn the use of violence during demonstrations in the capital," Tajani wrote Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Italian government supports (European Union candidate) Georgia's entry into the EU", the tweet added.

Eleven people including six policemen were treated in hospital after violent clashes on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

Police have used tear gas and rubber batons against protesters and the injured include journalists and opposition politicians, according to media reports.

Georgia's parliament has approved a second reading of the 'foreign agents' bill, which critics says is Kremlin inspired and which has sparked a political crisis in the country.

A crowd of tens of thousands of pro-EU protesters brought central Tbilisi to a standstill on Wednesday in what was the largest anti-government demonstration to date, media reports said.

Increasing numbers of peaceful protesters have been taking to the streets each night for nearly a month. Georgia's EU and Nato memberships bids are enshrined in its constitution and are supported by 80% of voters, according to opinion polls.