Italy-Ukraine security accord 'key building block for peace'

A security cooperation set to be signed between Italy and Ukraine and the death last Friday of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have steeled Italy's resolve to stand alongside Kiev in its two-year-old war, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

On 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni Meloni "will hold a virtual G7 meeting attended by (Ukraine's president Volodymry Zelensky)," Tajani told the lower house of parliament's foreign and defence committees on Thursday.

"The bilateral agreement is a key building block for peace," Tajani said.

"The way to reach a just and lasting peace is the victory of Ukraine," Tajani continued.

France and Germany have signed defence, security, political and economic accords, with Ukraine, Tajani pointed out and the measures Italy's agreement are "in line with understandings with other countries".

"We follow the same line: we unreservedly condemn Russia's war of aggression," Tajani went on.

The agreement "gives a structured format to support our commitment to Ukraine to help build its future," he said.

"We continue to contribute to defense and security efforts in 2024 as well. Activities already under way are being buttressed, but also in the economic field and efforts to rebuild Odessa and energy infrastructure," Tajani stated.

Italy has agreed 100 million euros of support the Ukrainian energy network, Tajani noted,

The agreement also buttresses European Union candidate country Ukraine's reforms "within a European vision", he stated.

"The understanding gives a more structured form to our political commitment to supporting Ukraine's right to decide its own future," he said.

Consultation and collaboration procedures to help Ukraine bolster its national defence capabilities and ensure its own security in the medium-to-long term form "a central element" of the agreement, said Tajani.

Another aspect is to ascertain accountability and sanctions for Russia, and the government wants "the full involvement of Parliament" in this regard, he said.

"The government's commitment to Ukraine has been clear from the start: we must help a sovereign country fighting for its security," Tajani went on.

"Helping Kiev means ensuring security for Europe as well. Putin has underestimated the unity among our democracies," he continued.

"Our G7 presidency wants to strengthen our support for Kiev," Tajani underlined.