Italy urges EU reform, integration of Balkans, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine

The European Union must calibrate the entry to the bloc of the western Balkans, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, while enacting the reforms needed to play and a more active and decisive role on the international stage, according to Italy.

The EU needs to "adequately regulate the timing and means of important new accessions - from the western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia," Mattarella said after talks in Nicosia with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

"These (EU accessions) must be accompanied by the "necessary reforms that the bloc must take to be more a more active and influential player in global power balances," Matarella went on.

The European integration of candidate countries Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine "will complete the EU's framework", said Mattarella.

