Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Sanremo 2024, Bartoletti: "14 esordienti? 'Chi è questo' lo dicevano anche di Celentano"

13:07 Artrite psoriasica, test online 'Vicini di pelle' aiuta a riconoscere sintomi

13:05 Intelligenza Artificiale, nasce l'AI Alliance

13:00 Giulia Cecchettin, l'addio del papà al funerale: "Grazie per questi 22 anni insieme"

12:51 Giulia Cecchettin, chiavi e applausi: Padova fa "rumore" - Video

12:41 Giuramento di fedeltà o insulto a Re Carlo? Cosa hanno detto i maori

12:29 Da Diego Abatantuono a Claudio Santamaria, ecco il cast di LOL 4

12:27 Israele vuole allagare i tunnel di Hamas? Precedenti e rischi della possibile strategia a Gaza

12:10 Sciopero medici, dottori al sit in di Roma: "In pensione prima del coccolone"

12:01 "Enorme rischio di attacchi terroristici in Europa", l'allarme Ue

11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

Italy urges safeguarding of 'precious' soil, water

05 dicembre 2023 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
Consumo di suolo
Consumo di suolo

The world's survival depends on "invaluable" soil and water and the "precious" link between them, the foreign ministry's overseas aid department (AICS) tweeted on Tuesday - United Nations World Soil Day.

"Soil and water, a source of life. Our planet's survival depends on the precious link between soil and water," AICS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We join the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in recognising their invaluable roles," the tweet continued.

"Let's safeguard these resources for future generations," the tweet concluded.

