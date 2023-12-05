Italy urges safeguarding of 'precious' soil, water

The world's survival depends on "invaluable" soil and water and the "precious" link between them, the foreign ministry's overseas aid department (AICS) tweeted on Tuesday - United Nations World Soil Day.

"Soil and water, a source of life. Our planet's survival depends on the precious link between soil and water," AICS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We join the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in recognising their invaluable roles," the tweet continued.

"Let's safeguard these resources for future generations," the tweet concluded.