Italy urges urgent Gaza truce, hostage release, protection of civilians

Italy's foreign minister on Thursday tweeted an appeal for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the release of over 100 hostages and the protection of civilians in the war-ravaged Palestinian coastal enclave, whose authorities say over 30,000 people have been killed since October.

"The tragic deaths in #Gaza call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate more humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We strongly urge #Israele to protect the population in Gaza and to rigourously ascertain facts and responsibilities," the tweet added.