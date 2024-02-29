Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy urges urgent Gaza truce, hostage release, protection of civilians

29 febbraio 2024 | 18.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy urges urgent Gaza truce, hostage release, protection of civilians

Italy's foreign minister on Thursday tweeted an appeal for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the release of over 100 hostages and the protection of civilians in the war-ravaged Palestinian coastal enclave, whose authorities say over 30,000 people have been killed since October.

"The tragic deaths in #Gaza call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate more humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We strongly urge #Israele to protect the population in Gaza and to rigourously ascertain facts and responsibilities," the tweet added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Gaza Tajani ceasefire
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus badanti, fino a 3mila euro per famiglie con anziani non autosufficienti
News to go
Usa 2024, anche l'Illinois esclude Donald Trump dalle primarie
News to go
Navalnaya: "Putin è un mostro sanguinario"
News to go
Apple rinuncia ai piani per una sua auto elettrica
News to go
Allerta meteo Vicenza, il sindaco: "Situazione critica"
News to go
Ddl Capitali, via libera definitivo del Senato
News to go
Macron e ipotesi invio soldati in Ucraina, da Europa coro di no
News to go
Ryanair, prezzi biglietti: ultime news
News to go
Alessandra Todde nuova presidente Regione Sardegna, festeggiano M5S e Pd
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo
News to go
L'industria del turismo si prepara alla stagione estiva
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza