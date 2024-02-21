Italy working behind the scenes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages release says Tajani

Italy and other G7 and western countries are taking "discreet but determined action" to persuade Israel and Arab countries to bring an end to the devastating 138-day-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Italy, Western and othe G7 countries are carrying out discreet but determined action to try and convince both Israel and the Arab countries so that a solution can be found to put an end to this carnage," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai's Tg Post programme late Tuesday.

Italy is working "with great determination to bring the positions within Israel closer together and try to ensure that there is an interruption in the fighting, a release of the Israeli hostages," he said.

"The aim is also to be able to bring relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilian population," Tajani said.

Lengthy talks towards these goals have taken place with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he noted.

"It is not easy, but we must not give up," Tajani underlined.

Israel unleased its military offensive in Gaza after the Hamas cross-border assault on 7 October in which 1,200 people died and over 200 were taken hostage.

Gaza's health ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli offensive which has laid waste to the blocked coastal enclave and caused a dire humanitarian crisis there.