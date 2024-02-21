Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy working behind the scenes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages release says Tajani

21 febbraio 2024 | 13.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy working behind the scenes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages release says Tajani

Italy and other G7 and western countries are taking "discreet but determined action" to persuade Israel and Arab countries to bring an end to the devastating 138-day-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Italy, Western and othe G7 countries are carrying out discreet but determined action to try and convince both Israel and the Arab countries so that a solution can be found to put an end to this carnage," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai's Tg Post programme late Tuesday.

Italy is working "with great determination to bring the positions within Israel closer together and try to ensure that there is an interruption in the fighting, a release of the Israeli hostages," he said.

"The aim is also to be able to bring relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilian population," Tajani said.

Lengthy talks towards these goals have taken place with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he noted.

"It is not easy, but we must not give up," Tajani underlined.

Israel unleased its military offensive in Gaza after the Hamas cross-border assault on 7 October in which 1,200 people died and over 200 were taken hostage.

Gaza's health ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli offensive which has laid waste to the blocked coastal enclave and caused a dire humanitarian crisis there.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Tajani Israel Hamas war G7 West peace efforts
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, voragine al Vomero: inghiottite 2 auto
News to go
Cosmetica Italia: 15 miliardi di euro fatturato 2023
News to go
Truffe on line, l'allarme Consob: "Occhio a chi promette facili guadagni"
News to go
Cure sanitarie essenziali in Italia: al top Veneto, Emilia Romagna e Toscana
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo a quattro 007 egiziani
News to go
Ex Ilva, a giorni saranno nominati i commissari straordinari
News to go
La moglie di Navalny: "E' stato avvelenato con il Novichok"
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate, controlli sul 2020: lettere ai contribuenti
News to go
Partite Iva, novità su tasse e rate
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news
News to go
Navalny, Berlino: "Mosca deve consegnare il corpo"
News to go
Assegno di inclusione a 480mila famiglie: importo medio 620 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza