Meloni, other G7 leaders adopt anti-drug declaration

On the initiative of Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, G7 heads of state and government have adopted a joint declaration to fight the production, distribution and sale of illegal drugs including fentanyl, Meloni's office said in a statement on Monday.

G7 leaders have committed to leading international efforts to dismantle drug trafficking (particularly synthetic drugs with devastating effects such as fentanyl), seize the illicit proceeds deriving from drug dealing and prevent drug addiction, especially among young people, said the statement.

The G7 also encouraged all nations concerned by the threat posed by illicit drugs to take action against suppliers of the chemical precursors used to produce these illegal substances, the statement added.

"The adoption of this declaration confirms the strong attention of prime minister Meloni, also as current president of the G7, towards a topic – drug-trafficking ," the statement stressed.

This "has a profound social impact in Italy and in many other nations of the world. The declaration follows the adoption two months ago in Italy of a national plan against the illicit use of fentany, the statement concluded.

Italy holds the rotating G7 presidency this year.