Nato foreign ministers to mull $100bn multi-year fund for Ukraine - Italy

At a two-day meeting in Brussels, Nato foreign ministers will look at a proposal by the military alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to set up "a 100 billion dollar multi-year fund" for embattled Ukraine, Italy said on Wednesday.

"We will hold talks today on Jens Stoltenberg's idea of establishing a $100 billion" multi-year dedicated aid fund for Ukraine," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting.

"We will analyse the proposal's contents," he went on.

All Nato members back Ukraine in its more-than-two-year-old conflict with invader Russia, Tajani said.

"It's obvious that we are all in favour of supporting Ukraine, its independence and international law, while recalling that we are not at war with Russia," Tajani underlined.

On Thursday, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in a session of the Nato-Ukraine Council, which was formed last year.

"At this stage of the war we must continue to support Ukraine, showing cohesion and a united Nato, while avoiding any involvement of the Alliance in the conflict," a foreign ministry statement cited Tajanias saying ahead of the meeting.

In the statement, Tajani also emphasised "the importance of developing a strong European defence industry".

"In the European Union's relationship with Nato it crucial to avoid duplication and inefficiency and to build deeper complementarity between the two organisations," Tajani underlined.

The foreign ministers' meeting marks Nato's 75th anniversary and aims to prepare for an upcoming summit in Washington on 9-11 July.