Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 19:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Nato foreign ministers to mull $100bn multi-year fund for Ukraine - Italy

03 aprile 2024 | 18.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

At a two-day meeting in Brussels, Nato foreign ministers will look at a proposal by the military alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to set up "a 100 billion dollar multi-year fund" for embattled Ukraine, Italy said on Wednesday.

"We will hold talks today on Jens Stoltenberg's idea of establishing a $100 billion" multi-year dedicated aid fund for Ukraine," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting.

"We will analyse the proposal's contents," he went on.

All Nato members back Ukraine in its more-than-two-year-old conflict with invader Russia, Tajani said.

"It's obvious that we are all in favour of supporting Ukraine, its independence and international law, while recalling that we are not at war with Russia," Tajani underlined.

On Thursday, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in a session of the Nato-Ukraine Council, which was formed last year.

"At this stage of the war we must continue to support Ukraine, showing cohesion and a united Nato, while avoiding any involvement of the Alliance in the conflict," a foreign ministry statement cited Tajanias saying ahead of the meeting.

In the statement, Tajani also emphasised "the importance of developing a strong European defence industry".

"In the European Union's relationship with Nato it crucial to avoid duplication and inefficiency and to build deeper complementarity between the two organisations," Tajani underlined.

The foreign ministers' meeting marks Nato's 75th anniversary and aims to prepare for an upcoming summit in Washington on 9-11 July.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Nato foreign ministers multi year fund Ukraine proposal Stoltenberg
Vedi anche
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza