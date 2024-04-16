Nuclear power can lower high energy costs - Tajani

Italy must transition from fossil fuels to renewables and introduce the latest generation of nuclear power plants, which are non-polluting and can lower the country's high energy costs, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

''The cost of energy is too high in our country and therefore we must focus on renewable and alternative forms of energy," Tajani told the Confcommercio forum.

''In my view, the only solution is the latest generation nuclear power," he underlined.

Nuclear power does not pollute and is not dangerous, Tajani argued.

"So it can be very useful for small and medium-sized enterprises," he underlined.

Italy is the only G7 country that does not have any nuclear reactors, the last of which closed in 1990 following a 1987 referendum.