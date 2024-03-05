Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian Authority reform will help path to independent state - Italy

05 marzo 2024 | 12.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas Photo: Jeenah Moon/ - Bloomberg
Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas Photo: Jeenah Moon/ - Bloomberg

A "strengthened and reformed Palestinian Authority" will help forge a pathway to a two-state solution to Israel's decades-old conflict with the Palestinians and to end its deadly war with Hamas in Gaza, according to Italy.

"We need a credible and concrete path towards a 'two peoples, two states' solution, with the contribution of a strengthened and reformed Palestinian Authority," Tajani told MPs on Tuesday.

"The resignation (on 26 February) of premier (Mohammed) Shtayyeh and the formation of a future (new) PA government are an important signal in this direction," Tajani claimed.

Countries involved in efforts towards a revived Middle East peace process must "relaunch normalization and regional integration", Tajani said.

Arab countries closely involved in negotations towards a Gaza ceasefire (such as Qatar and Egypt) can play "an essential role" in rehabilitating Gaza after the war and fostering economic integration with Israel, Tajani argued.

"But the condition is that there be a clear and irreversible commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,'' Tajani underlined.

Palestinian factions called for unity at a meeting in Russia's capital Moscow last week after Shtayyeh's resignation and amid further escalation in the Gaza war, the AI Monitor wesite reported, citing Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

Delegations from the PLO, including PA president Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad attended meetings in Moscow from Thursday to Saturday, according to Tass.

Abbas is under pressure from the United States to reform the PA so it could govern Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends.

Shtayyeh stood down last week saying new "arrangements" were needed to take account of the "emerging reality in the Gaza Strip".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Palestinian Authority reform independent Palestinian state Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Bezos uomo più ricco del modo, superato Elon Musk
News to go
Trump eleggibile in Colorado, la decisione della Corte Suprema
News to go
Apple multata per 1,8 miliardi per abuso di posizione dominante in streaming musica
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa acquisizione in bilico: cosa succede
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa, Trump vince le primarie in tre Stati in un solo giorno
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Btp Valore, è record per terza emissione
News to go
Meloni a Toronto, incontro con Trudeau
News to go
Contratti, firmato rinnovo industria alimentare
News to go
A Mosca i funerali di Navalny, folla davanti alla chiesa
News to go
La finanza 'scommette' sul calcio: giro d'affari da 30 miliardi l'anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza