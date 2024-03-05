Palestinian Authority reform will help path to independent state - Italy

A "strengthened and reformed Palestinian Authority" will help forge a pathway to a two-state solution to Israel's decades-old conflict with the Palestinians and to end its deadly war with Hamas in Gaza, according to Italy.

"We need a credible and concrete path towards a 'two peoples, two states' solution, with the contribution of a strengthened and reformed Palestinian Authority," Tajani told MPs on Tuesday.

"The resignation (on 26 February) of premier (Mohammed) Shtayyeh and the formation of a future (new) PA government are an important signal in this direction," Tajani claimed.

Countries involved in efforts towards a revived Middle East peace process must "relaunch normalization and regional integration", Tajani said.

Arab countries closely involved in negotations towards a Gaza ceasefire (such as Qatar and Egypt) can play "an essential role" in rehabilitating Gaza after the war and fostering economic integration with Israel, Tajani argued.

"But the condition is that there be a clear and irreversible commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,'' Tajani underlined.

Palestinian factions called for unity at a meeting in Russia's capital Moscow last week after Shtayyeh's resignation and amid further escalation in the Gaza war, the AI Monitor wesite reported, citing Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

Delegations from the PLO, including PA president Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad attended meetings in Moscow from Thursday to Saturday, according to Tass.

Abbas is under pressure from the United States to reform the PA so it could govern Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends.

Shtayyeh stood down last week saying new "arrangements" were needed to take account of the "emerging reality in the Gaza Strip".