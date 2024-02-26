Peace 'polestar' of Italy's foreign policy

Peace is the lodestar of Italy's foreign policy and is its objective in Ukraine, the Middle East and the key Red Sea trade route, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

'Our goal is to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Red Sea. Peace is the polestar of our foreign policy," Tajani told Radio 24 Mattino on Monday.

Italy is giving unwavering support to Ukraine, where a defeat in the two-year-old war with invader Russia would result in "surrender, an occupation of Ukraine by Russia - not peace," Tajani said.

"We help Ukraine" because we want it to then be able to sit at a table as equals (with superpower Russia) and try to reach an agreement," he went on.

Like other Western nations, Italy will continue to help Ukraine "as we have always done...economically, politically, through sanctions against Russia and ...from the point of view of economic and political aid, sanctions against Russia and also militarily," he added.

"We are aiding a country that has been the victim of aggression and we are upholding international law," Tajani underlined.