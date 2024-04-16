Prevent further Mideast escalation, Italy and Jordan agree

There is a need to avoid further escalation of the widening Middle East conflict and for an "immediate and sustainable" cease-fire in war-ravaged Gaza, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Jordan's King Abdullah II have agreed, underlining a G7 declaration at the weekend.

Following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on Sunday, Meloni and Abdullah looked at the situation in the Middle East during phone talks on Monday, Meloni's office said in a statement.

"The two leaders focused on the need to avoid further escalation in the region. In line with the G7's declaration, Meloni recalled the importance of ending the crisis in Gaza by continuing to work for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas," said the statement.

Meloni and Abdullah looked at the international response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in which Jordan is playing a leading role, the statement noted.

During the phone-call, Meloni "underscored Italy's commitment" to giving humanitarian aid to the bombarded and blocked Gaza Strip, the statement said. Civilians in the Palestinian coastal enclave are facing starvation and a lack of functioning hospitals and medical care amid Israel's devastating six-month-old war with ruling Islamist group Hamas.

Meloni and King Abdallah wound up their call by agreeing "to stay in close contact in the coming weeks", the statement concluded.

Meloni chaired Sunday's G7 meeting on the Middle East crisis. Italy is G7 president this year.