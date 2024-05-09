Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani to brief press on govt plans to combat Fentanyl abuse

Tajani to brief press on govt plans to combat Fentanyl abuse
09 maggio 2024 | 09.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antoni Tajani is updating reporters on Thursday at the prime minister's office in Rome, on the government's progress with a pioneering national plan to fight abuse powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Palazzo Chigi said in a statement.

Cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano will also address the press conference which is slated for 1pm local time, the statement said.

Italy is the first European country to forge a national plan to combat abuse of synthetic opioids. The plan includes fighting "zombie drug" fentanyl, tiny quantities of which can have "devastating" effects, premier Giorgia Meloni said in March.

"The fight against drugs and all pathological addictions is a top priority of this government and we will continue to work in this direction, relentlessly and with determination," Meloni stated on 12 March.

Meloni was speaking ahead of a G7 meeting chaired by rotating president Italy on Capril in Apri at which fentanyl was on the agenda.

In November, Italian police arrested six people in a crackdown on a network that was involving in trafficking fentanyl trafficking from China to the United States, where the drug is claiming some 180 lives a day.

A UN report last year highlighted the growing use of the drug, which is sold as a painkiller, especially among young people including in Italy, who purchase it online.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani fentanyl national plan briefing
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue vara direttiva contro la violenza sulle donne
News to go
AstraZeneca ritira il suo vaccino anti Covid in tutto il mondo
News to go
Agrovoltaico, le novità
News to go
Morti bianche, il confronto tra l'Italia e gli altri Paesi europei
News to go
Povertà in Italia, cosa dicono i dati dell'Istat
News to go
Toti arrestato per corruzione, governatore Liguria ai domiciliari
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, presentate integrazioni ai rimedi richiesti da Ue
News to go
Banche, in 5 anni -20% filiali e -6% dipendenti
News to go
Decreto flussi, superate 700mila istanze nei tre click day di marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, colloqui in salita. Intervento di terra a Rafah più vicino
News to go
Agenzia governativa per i controlli, Abodi: "Serve equa competizione"
News to go
Titoli di Stato, emissione speciale Btp Valore a 6 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza