Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 23 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:18 Open Arms, al via processo a Salvini: tra testimoni Richard Gere e ex premier Conte

18:53 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 333 contagi: bollettino 23 ottobre

18:52 No Green Pass, manifestazioni in tutta Italia: "Noi non molliamo mai"

18:50 Covid oggi Piemonte, 246 contagi: bollettino 23 ottobre

18:41 Festa Roma, Tim Burton: "Amo Fellini e Dario Argento, registi che catturano sogni"

18:07 Mps, verso lo stop il negoziato tra Unicredit e il governo

17:25 Covid oggi Italia, 3.908 contagi e 39 morti: bollettino 23 ottobre

17:04 Atp Anversa, Sinner batte Harris e vola in finale

16:51 Regeni, Fico: "Egitto non ha collaborato, grave ferita nei rapporti con l'Italia"

16:34 Quota 100, Inps: dal 2019 scelta da oltre 314mila persone

15:47 Camera, tutto pronto per riapertura Transatlantico: buvette compresa

15:33 Open Arms, leghista Splendido si ammanetta: "Salvini colpevole? Anche io"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IR Announces Product Strategy to Grow Share of $1.2 billion Market

23 ottobre 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways:

IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has announced significant product updates for the IR Collaborate and IR Transact solution suites at their annual conference, IR Connect, aimed at increasing their share of a $1.2 billion market.

Additions to the IR Collaborate product roadmap are significant, details provided on new features and products coming over the next few months, including:

For IR Transact, attendees were given insight into how we have realigned the solution suite to better address the demands of the market, including:

For more information on any of these product updates, you can still register for IR Connect to watch the product sessions on-demand.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50033 en US ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza billion market Internet Registry Announces Product Strategy to Grow Share Sydney
Vedi anche
News to go
Traffico illegale farmaci sul web, oscurati 42 siti
News to go
Open Arms, al via processo a Salvini
News to go
Guerini a Bruxelles: "Per Ue momento storico"
News to go
Smart working, Brunetta presenta le linee guida
News to go
Maltempo in arrivo da domenica, le previsioni
News to go
Energia, Draghi: "Difficile rinunciare subito al gas"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Strage Bologna, Abbatino si rifiuta di parlare
News to go
Treviso, diplomi falsi per scalare graduatorie: 101 denunce
News to go
Migranti, Istat: "131.803 gli stranieri 'nuovi italiani' nel 2020"
News to go
Difesa e carriere, ragazze più ambiziose
News to go
Picasso, asta speciale da Sotheby's
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza