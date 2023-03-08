Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
comunicato stampa

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE EVENTS IN SPRING 2023 MAKE BERGAMO AND BRESCIA A MUST-VISIT DESTINATION

08 marzo 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A packed programme of initiatives ranging from art to music, cinema and design in theatres and the most beautiful places of the two cities.

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergamo and Brescia have unveiled a packed programme of dozens of events scheduled for spring this year that make it the must-visit destination of 2023.

First, the exhibitions: unpublished, avant-garde, retrospective. At the Accademia Carrara (Bergamo) and the Santa Giulia Museum (Brescia), respectively, the works will be on display of two major artists, Cecco del Caravaggio, the first exhibition entirely dedicated to him, and Giacomo Ceruti, who also features in the photography at the Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo in a dialogue with the shots of the great David Lachapelle. The contemporary and the theme of dematerialisation emerge in the exhibition "A leap into the void. Art beyond matter" at the GAMeC gallery of Bergamo, which welcomes modern and contemporary art in all its forms.

Equally important is music in all its diverse genres. The Bergamo Jazz Festival, from the 23rd to the 26th of March, will transform many unusual places into welcoming jazz clubs showcasing established and emerging talents, while the International Piano Festival of Bergamo and Brescia, from the 22nd of April, is dedicated to the anti-avant-garde in music.

A major focus is being placed on innovation, the central theme of "The Red and Blue Festival", a diffuse festival aimed at the youngest participants, and the Made Film Festival, a review dedicated to the cinema of industry, business heritage and the mixing of languages. And an unmissable and exclusive cinematic event will see Quentin Tarantino at the Teatro Grande: on the 6th of April, the director will be in Brescia for the only Italian presentation date of his first non-fiction work, Cinema Speculation.

Finally, from the 24th of March to the 4th of June in Bergamo, the Italian Capital of Culture will host the exhibition "Thinking Factories. Stories of Compasso d'Oro awards from Bergamo to Brescia", the oldest and most authoritative global prize for design, bringing together objects and artefacts made in the two cities.

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is supported by Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A as the Main Partners, Brembo as System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture and Fondazione Cariplo are institutional partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017529/Cecco_del_Caravaggio_Exposition_in_Bergamo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017532/Giacomo_Ceruti_Exposition_in_Brescia.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italian-capital-of-culture-events-in-spring-2023-make-bergamo-and-brescia-a-must-visit-destination-301764608.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro MAKE Bergamo culture EVENTS design in theatres Brescia
