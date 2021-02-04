Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:03
iWedia appoints Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in APAC

04 febbraio 2021 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in Asia Pacific.

Xavier Marlé joins iWedia

Located in Singapore, Xavier has accumulated 15 years of experience in the Pay TV industry and held several customer-focused positions in APAC. Before joining iWedia, he successfully helped the regional expansion of Verimatrix, Brightcove, SeaChange and more recently iFeelSmart, where he served as VP of Sales, Accounts and Business Development.

This new year's transfer consolidates iWedia team in APAC and follows the company's mission to provide always greater support to its customers and partners.

Hans-Jürgen Désor, CEO of iWedia, said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Xavier on board. His competences are recognized throughout the digital TV industry where he has established a strong professional network." "The array of technologies he worked with, combined with his executive mindset will be very valuable to all the Telcos and Pay TV operators in the region, as well as for iWedia" he added.

Xavier said, "I am delighted to join iWedia and contribute to serving world-class software to the top-tier operators in APAC. I am convinced that with the expertise of iWedia to deploy complex TV project across the globe and particularly in APAC market, combined with our broad range of solutions, our value-added services and our system integration capabilities, we will be able to successfully build the next generation services for APAC operators."

About iWedia

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Singapore and South Korea.

For more information, please visit www.iwedia.com and contact:

David C. Paul, Marketing Manager, iWediadavid.paul@iwedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432428/iWedia_Xavier_Marle.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429562/iWedia_Logo.jpg

 

iWedia logo

 

 

 

