Jan Frykhammar, Former Ericsson CFO and CEO, Joins Celltick as Chairman

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltick, the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), has appointed Jan Frykhammar as its new Chairman of the Board. Jan brings 30 years of experience in telecom and tech, holding a variety of positions within Ericsson, culminating with CFO and interim CEO. Currently Jan serves on several company boards as chairman and non-executive director mainly within telecom and technology industries. Alongside the normal board role Jan will assist Celltick in executing its ambitious growth strategy in Europe and the rest of the world.

Today, Celltick is focusing its efforts in assisting mobile operators and governments in Europe meet the requirements of Article 110 in the legislation of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC), mandating all member states to deploy a mobile public warning system by June 2022.

Jan Frykhammar, Chairman of Celltick, said: "I am excited to join Celltick, which is in a forefront position to take advantage of the growing demand for public warning systems. I like the company spirit, technology, and its superior products. The company's products are in the business of 'doing good' and help save lives and I am eager to forge forward with many new accomplishments."

Celltick's CEO Ronen Daniel said: "We're very happy to welcome Jan on board. Together with Jan's invaluable experience, expert knowledge and fresh outlook we look forward to achieving many new successes and milestones together."

About Celltick

Celltick is the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems. Its CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) has been adopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally to more than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick's MAGEN® (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiple channels including Location-Based SMS, native and SIM apps, as well as non-mobile media, all from its MAGEN® Command Post.

